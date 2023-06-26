Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Last night (June 25), the 2023 BET Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The evening gave viewers and audience members spectacular tributes to hip hop, industry titans who paved the way for younger generations, and to those we’ve lost. During the In Memoriam segment, the network honored the life of Ms. Jacky Oh.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 1, news broke that Ms. Jacky Oh passed away. The 33-year-old was a former “Wild ‘N Out” model on the MTV hit series where she met DC Young Fly. The couple shares three children together, and before her death, she uploaded footage documenting a “mommy makeover” procedure in Miami. “Thank [you], BET for this amazing tribute. We appreciate all the love and support, no [cap]. Miss [you], baby. GOD got us,” he captioned an Instagram post of the event screen with her photo on it.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons. Most importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” BET previously said in a statement following her death. Fans were sure to send positive vibes to DC in his recent post. “She’s always watching over you and her babies,” one person commented. Another said, “When I saw her, I literally screamed ‘YES JACKY.’ Hearing everyone clap for her [and] everyone else who was on that screen made my day.”

In addition to several social media posts honoring his late partner, DC has been sharing what’s going on in his creative world. One of his latest endeavors includes his “85 South: Ghetto Legends” Netflix special. The comedy show features fellow comedians Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, and was No. 1 on the streaming platform’s programs last week.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

