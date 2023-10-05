What’s one of the most impressive things you’ve ever seen her do?

There’s one that immediately comes to mind. One of her heroes in this world is Pharrell Williams. He was kind enough to give us a featured verse on the song “Woman.” Everybody felt like the clouds parted and the sun was shining. This was in the early days of Doja Cat’s career when it was frustratingly difficult to get features back from people. It takes a while for people to catch on to the point where they’re participating in the “feature economy.” The Pharrell thing felt like such a huge win. She walked into the studio one day, we listened to the song, and she was just in a mood and feeling herself that day. She said, “Can we mute his verse? I want to see if I can do something in that space.” We all said, “Sure, let’s mute Pharrell Williams” (laughs). She went into the booth and had that section on loop for not that long. Then she laid down her second verse on “Woman,” which is arguably the lyrical soul of that album. It’s one of my favorite moments of hers lyrically on any album. I was so proud of her and thought she was probably the ballsiest person I knew in the music industry at that moment.

Let’s get to Scarlet. How long did it take you all to make that album?

I think “Attention” might’ve been the first thing that got recorded that made the album. She may have recorded that almost exactly a year ago. We were working out of her home studio for a while at the end of last year. It seemed right to start branching out and working in some other studios. So, we went to a studio in Malibu called Harbor Studios. It’s really beautiful. It’s right on the water. As soon as we got to Harbor, she had a creative output like I’ve never seen before. It just started erupting. She was sometimes completely writing and finishing three songs a day. There are songs from that period where they went directly to the mix engineer after our first day. We worked on them that first day, and we bounced a ref that everybody was happy with. Then, that session went directly to the mix engineer at the end of the process. I’ve never seen anybody work so quickly or confidently. She knew exactly what she wanted to say on the album. She knew what kind of beats she wanted. She basically executive-produced it herself.

How meticulous is she about her music?

She knew immediately anytime I moved the song off of the two-track and onto the producer’s stems, for example. She would have specific notes about how we need to do this and that to match the two-track. Her ear is incredible. A lot of MP3s have this little blank space at the very front of them. Usually, as the MP3 is coming in and the artist is going out to the booth to cut to it, I just automatically trim it out. But we must have been working so quickly that I spaced on doing that. I actually measured it in the session, and it was half of a millisecond. That little blank space at the beginning of the MP3 had put all of her vocals half a millisecond behind where they were in the reference that she really liked. She called it out immediately. She was like, “My vocals are late on this mix.” She has some of the craziest ears of anybody that I’ve worked with.

Of all her massive hits, which ones were recorded relatively fast?

“Kiss Me More” was pretty quick. For “Kiss Me More,” she had all of her s**t down within two sessions. Her first verse and that hook just erupted out of her in a two or three-hour spurt.

What is the typical studio environment that Doja Cat likes to make her best music?

It’s hard for me to identify a common thread because Sound Factory is dark and mysterious, and they always do pink, blue, and purple lights for her whenever she comes in. She seems to really love that. But then, when we were at Harbor Studios in Malibu, we were always working during the daytime, and there was just tons of light coming in. There were these big, open, sort of breezy feeling spaces, and she seemed to thrive in that environment as well. I think the perfect room for Amala is the room that has the exact people that she wants in it. She never rolls with some big crew of people. She does 100 percent of her own writing. We don’t ever work with writers with her.