Sauce Miyagi is the engineer the stars bring in to get their hits tighter. That’s what Rubi Rose, French Montana, A Boogie, Sauce Walka, Bobby Shmurda, and a litany of other Billboard mainstays have done over the last decade. When it comes to Bobby, Miyagi witnessed the young MC work his way back into the game after his incarceration.

“He was even more cool because we would chop it up for about 30 minutes to an hour after the first two sessions. We would talk about music,” Miyagi told REVOLT. “He spoke about the trials and what he went through — getting out of jail, trying to stay on top, and doing this and doing that.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the multiplatinum engineer explained how he and Bobby Shmurda made an album worth of music in a month, his bond with Sauce Walka, and Rubi Rose collaborations fans still haven’t heard. Read the exclusive below.

What’s been your most memorable session since your interview with REVOLT three years ago?

It would be Rubi Rose when we worked together in April 2021. It was lit. It was actually at her crib. [Her] A&R at the time was Keyz of Ayo n Keyz. He was an A&R at HitCo and remembered me from my work with Hitmaka. Once we did the first session, we pulled up to her crib. It was me, the songwriter named Storii, BongoByTheWay, and Drew Love. When everyone pulled up, we already had the demo ready. Everything was cool. Then, out of nowhere, Trey Songz pulled up. It was the most random thing ever. We did the song we needed to do. We did another one. And then Trey ended up doing a demo for Rubi. It was a fantastic little night. Rubi’s very on point — she’ll hear something; if she’s vibing with it, she will do it. If she’s not vibing with it, she’ll attempt to do it, but after a while, she’ll be like, “I don’t know if this is my vibe or not,” and then she’ll move away from it.

Rubi Rose has a hilarious personality on social media. What’s the funniest moment you’ve had with her?

I got one, but I don’t know if I can say it on record (laughs). Rubi is very fun to be around. She’s going to smoke, she’s going to drink a little bit.

What songs came from the work you did together?

We did the song “Twork.” We had another one with the City Girls and Tyga, but I don’t know if they scrapped it. I don’t know if they just gave it away and did something else with it. I’m not too sure. She has plenty of songs.