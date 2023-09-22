You can’t predict when the magic happens, a fact engineer/producer David Kim learned working on the sixth Nas and Hit-Boy collaborative album, Magic 3. Having had his hand in all of their joint projects, Kim also had to mix the entire Magic 2 in just a few days.

“Some people think we had this in the hole or some of the songs that didn’t make Magic 2. No, they started recording Magic 3 the week after Magic 2 came out. And that was only a month and a half ago,” Kim told REVOLT of their latest offering.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the Grammy Award-winning engineer explained how Nas and Hit-Boy put together Magic 3, working with Nipsey Hussle on his last single while alive, and how he ended up in a session with Floyd Mayweather and Young Thug. Read the exclusive chat below.

You connected with Nas thanks to your relationship with Hit-Boy. How did you and Hit first meet?

The first time we met wasn’t in a session. It was in the studio, but I was a runner. He wanted to order some Chick-fil-A, and at the time, we just got a Chick-fil-A… It was brand-new… That was the first one we got in LA. I took that opportunity to make this the quickest Chick-fil-A run of all time. His manager at the time set me up to do the run. I was back in 15 minutes. When I got back, he said, “I didn’t even know you left. How’d you get back so fast?” Then he asked me if I was a producer or an engineer, and I told him I was an engineer. He took down my number, and they called me a year or so later because they were looking for a new engineer. He had one, but he was doing too much. They invited me over for a session, and the rest is history.

How did that first session go?

It was actually at his home studio. He had a crib in Sherman Oaks or something, but he had a home studio. He had me come and touch vocals up to see my proficiency level with Pro Tools, mixing and recording. I didn’t even know till later that the engineer I was replacing was in the room. He had me touching up his work (laughs). I didn’t know and was saying things like, “Who did this?” The other engineer didn’t say anything.