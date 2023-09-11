On Friday (Sept. 8), Rocca Varnado unveiled a new single titled “President,” which features Benny The Butcher. Over Pa Dre and Temper Beats’ euphoric production, the Sacramento-raised talent matched his Buffalo counterpart with bars about past struggles and current successes for him and his loved ones.

“They gon’ say the money changed me, wouldn’t hate me if I was starving, consider me a target from walking to whipping foreigns, made some wins out of losses, regardless, we hustle harder… double down and sacrifice for my profit, for my people, I’m gon’ bleed through, Rocca Muhammad, every time you see me see you, I gathered the knowledge, big house, but we came from the projects…”

Back in 2022, Varnado dropped off his latest body of work, Underdogg 2 (Chuurch on the Move), the sequel to 2020’s UnderDogg. The more recent effort consisted of 15 dope cuts and additional features from Rayven Justice, Too $hort, Zyah Belle, EBK Young Joc, and more. Since then, the Blueprint Capital talent continued his momentum via loose drops and collaborations like “Ain’t Playin About You” with Rue, “Tour Bus” with Dvme, Show Banga, and Fresco G, “Name On It” with ALLBLACK, Tre Staxx, and Slimmy B, and “On The Road.” Currently, Varnado is said to be putting the finishing touches on his next project, #BluPrintROC.

Meanwhile, it’s been more than a year since Benny The Butcher announced EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, which was slated to arrive in August. At that time, the Griselda captain explained the reason for its delay in a live stream. “My album ain’t coming out tonight or tomorrow,” he said. “I wasn’t as ready as I thought I was. Just know when you hear my s**t, it’s gonna be better than all this other s**t you’ve been hearing all year.”

Press play on “President” below.