The magic that Pusha T and his brother No Malice had with Clipse has been difficult for the rapper to recapture with his solo projects. Their last full-length release, Til the Casket Drops, dropped in 2009.

As we already know, the two did not have a falling out. After their last joint LP, No Malice became a born-again Christian and announced his retirement from the rap game. However, Pusha’s new comments have sparked speculation that the brothers may return to making music together again.

Since going solo in 2010, King Push has dropped multiple critically acclaimed projects and scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with last year’s ‘It’s Almost Dry.’ But in a new GQ interview, he explained how, starting out on the solo route, he was struggling with creating the albums on his own and how it just wasn’t the same without his bro.

The Virginia rapper said: “Just to be all the way honest, ever since I went solo, I heard the cries from the fans of what they were missing from the Clipse in my solo albums. And I’ve tried to mimic and infuse, and tried to cater at some points, but it’s never enough. And I had to come to terms with that. [No Malice] actually brings a level of introspection that’s like, man, I can’t dial into it and do it the way the people and the fans want to hear it. And I’ve taken that L.”

Later in the convo, he clarified, “I’m just saying it’s an L because I’ve tried, because I know the issue and know that I couldn’t honestly check that box off. The people have already sipped the Kool-Aid, right? They already know how it’s made. They already understand the amount of sugar that’s in it. It doesn’t taste the same when I make it, and they know that. So I couldn’t necessarily always check that box off, and I was trying to, no lie.”

Fans have been clamoring for a comeback Clipse album. Last month, the brothers performed together at Amazon Music’s 50 & Forever show honoring the 50th anniversary of hip hop.