Photo: Johnny Nuñez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

Summer 2022 was many festivals’ first time back since the outbreak of the pandemic, and rap duo Clipse had to do it big. Pusha T and his brother No Malice performed at Pharrell’s Something In The Water in June, marking Clipse’s first time together on stage in over a decade. A year later, they’re set to reunite once again for another special moment in the summer of 2023.

The “Mr. Me Too” MCs have been announced as the headlining act at the 2023 Hyde Park Summer Fest in Chicago’s Midway Plaisance Park. The event is scheduled for June 17 and 18, and will feature major performers including 2 Chainz, Robert Glasper, Tobe Nwinge, and Uncle Waffles. It will also celebrate hip hop’s 50th birthday with a medley performance by Chicago natives like Vic Mensa, Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict and more to be announced.

Pusha T and No Malice linked up twice in 2022 to perform some of Clipse’s greatest hits. They followed up Something In the Water with a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in September showcasing their smash hit “Grindin’.” Their 2023 Summer Fest slot will be their first full set since 2010.

While the real-life siblings have connected for one-off reunion performances, they’ve yet to announce any plans for a full-scale revival of Clipse. The two rappers reflected on their career at a ComplexCon 2022 panel commemorating 20 ears of their breakout album Lord Willin’. No Malice was hesitant to commit to a Clipse reunion, and Pusha T told the publication in January 2023 that he wanted his brother to be on board.

“I’m not sure, but I’m pressing it. I’m pressing it,” he said. “A lot of people think that I don’t be pressing the issue. But I really do.”

