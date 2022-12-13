Too $hort has officially been honored in his hometown of Oakland!

In addition to Dec. 10 being officially marked as “Too $hort Day” by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, the West Coast native was also esteemed with a street on the city’s Eastside during a ceremony held this past weekend. “You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” said Schaaf. “So it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.” Attendees at the event included fellow rappers Ice Cube and Mistah F.A.B., another Oakland native and renowned radio host Sway, and a host of others.

The ceremony was held at Freemont High School, where Too $hort once roamed the halls as a student. Ice Cube even took a moment to praise his friend for all that he’s accomplished within the hip hop industry. “He decided to put his energy, his time, his creativity into something positive and something constructive,” said the Ride Along actor. “He took the whole industry by himself in a lot of ways by being the spearhead and letting people know about Oakland, California and The Bay Area.”

“Love [you], Oakland,” said Too $hort in an Instagram post accompanied by the street signs that now hold his name. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Too $hort (@tooshort)

Not only was the city’s mayor behind helping to adorn the hip hop legend with his flowers, the Oakland City Council and Councilman Noel Gallo played a significant role in renaming Foothill Boulevard located between High Street and 47th Avenue after the “Blow the Whistle” emcee. “There’s an understanding that we should recognize him, based not only on his talent and contributions, but also just honoring and respecting those who have come before us and given back to the city,” said Gallo, who actually introduced the idea to honor Too $hort, ahead of the event.