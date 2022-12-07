Too $hort has been a prominent figure in the hip hop culture for over 40 years. He’s considered a legend in the game and to pay him homage, his home state Oakland will name a street after him.

Thanks to the Oakland City Council and the requests of Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilman Noel Gallo, Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue would be renamed “Too $Hort Way.”

“There’s an understanding that we should recognize him, based not only on his talent and contributions but also just honoring and respecting those who have come before us and given back to the city,” said Gallo, who first introduced the idea of honoring Short.

Oakland will recognize with a ceremony on Dec.10 to officially reveal his street”Too $Hort Way.”

The street will run alongside his alma mater, Fremont High School, a community swimming pool, a taco truck and several street-art murals, including a painting of another Bay Area rap legend, the late Mac Dre.

This accomplishment will come a day after the release of the Mount Westmore self-titled album. Mount Westmore is a hip-hop super group consisting of west coast legends including: himself, Vallejo’s E-40 and Los Angeles icons Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. The album will include 16 tracks. On Dec. 2, the group released its latest single “Activated.”

Too $hort, also known as Todd Anthony Shaw, began his music career as a teenager rapping about the problematic struggles of the East Oakland streets. In high school, he played the drums in the Fremont band, which eventually help him discover a sound that led him to having a long successful music career. The Bay Area legend helped create Oakland’s distinctive sound and style in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which brought national attention to Oakland’s hip-hop scene and put the state on the map. His discography includes 22-studio albums, six Platinum and four Gold records respectively.