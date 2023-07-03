This Friday (July 7), Conway The Machine will deliver Drumwork The Album, a formal introduction to his record label and artist roster. In addition to members like Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, and GooseByTheWay, peers like Bangladesh, D Smoke, and Rome Streetz provide support across the 13-song effort.

Last Friday (June 30), Conway liberated a single from the compilation titled “LALO,” a collaboration alongside Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh. As expected, the trio brought forth some of their hardest bars to date over production from Graymatter.

“Don’t minimize my grind I’ve been on, killin’ time since the minute that I signed, you ain’t findin’ these kicks, these s**ts is limited design, my mom pick the decor for the interior design, look, we about ownin’ properties, how it got to be, too many shots, deceased, then they mom’s gotta sell dinners when they die, like, that’s the atrocity, take your trap money, buy back the hood, that’s my philosophy…”

Drumwork The Album will follow Conway’s third studio LP, WON’T HE DO IT, a critically acclaimed effort that was released back in May. That project boasted a wealth of assists from Juicy J, Sauce Walka, Westside Gunn, Fabolous, Dave East, and more. 2023 also saw the Buffalo talent connect with Skeese for March’s Pain Provided Profit. Press play on “LALO” — and check out the full tracklisting for Drumwork The Album — below.

Drumwork The Album tracklist:

1. “Hov Numbers” by Conway the Machine, GooseByTheWay, 7xvethegenius, SK Da King, Lucky Seven, and KNDRX

2. “Lonely” by Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, SK Da King, and Lucky Seven

3. “LALO” by Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and 38 Spesh

4. “City Grill” by Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, and GooseByTheWay

5. “Rory Joint” by Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, and Rory

6. “Blue Glass” by Jae Skeese, GooseByTheWay, and Shots Almigh

7. “Take It Back” by GooseByTheWay, SK Da King, 7xvethegenius, and Lucky Seven

8. “Elephant Man” by Conway the Machine, GooseByTheWay, SK Da King, Heem B$F, and Rome Streetz

9. “This is War” by Jae Skeese, GooseByTheWay, Kota Savia, Lucky Seven, and SK Da King

10. “Crown For Queens” by 7xvethegenius and Kota Savia

11. “Andre 3000” by Conway the Machine, D Smoke, 7xvethegenius, and Bangladesh

12. “Sudan” by Conway the Machine, Shots Almigh, GooseByTheWay, and Loprofile

13. “Far Away” by Conway the Machine, Elcamino, and Shaun 2x