Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Earlier this month, Conway The Machine blessed the masses with a new album titled WON’T HE DO IT, which consists of 14 cuts and appearances from Westside Gunn, Juicy J, Dave East, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and more. During his promotional run, last Friday (May 12) saw the Buffalo rapper pay a visit to Funk Flex at HOT 97. As expected, viewers were treated to a dope freestyle from the Griselda alum.

“Pullin’ up somethin’ frosty on the arm, n**gas plottin’, but it don’t cause me no alarm, my dog with me is armed, no thoughts of bein’ harmed, of course, I’m still a don, look, I tore cities across, season beyond, I dare you to play with me like I won’t air you, I swear you better play with somethin’ safe and be careful, thought I made it clear to you, I ain’t who you compare to, n**gas stayin’ away from my release days, they fearful, look, give ’em discomfort like a ligament tеar do…”

Much of the production on WON’T HE DO IT comes courtesy of longtime collaborator Daringer. In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” Conway opened up about their recording process.

“We’re so busy scrambling and doing everything we do on the individual side, we don’t really be having the time to get in the lab together all of the time,” Conway admitted. “Usually, he just sends a batch [of beats], or he’ll come through and play some beats. With Daringer, you don’t really have to tell him anything. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a master at that s**t. All you have to do is pick what you vibe to.”

Press play on Conway The Machine’s Funk Flex freestyle below. If you missed it, you can stream WON’T HE DO IT in its entirety here.

