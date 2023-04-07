Photo: Cover art for Conway the Machine’s “Quarters” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

As fans continue to wait patiently for Conway the Machine‘s next album, Won’t He Do It, the Buffalo emcee decides to liberate an appetizer to hold them over. Today (April 7), Conway unveils the new single “Quarters,” a Khrysis-produced offering that’s full of the boastful, street-oriented bars that the Griselda alum is well-known for.

“B**ches be sayin’, ‘Oh, you definitely changed,’ callin’ me b**ch in every message, ‘You don’t text me the same, n**ga,’ Machine, b**ch, I’m a threat in the game, tape that I did with Alchemist, I was just testin’ my aim, n**ga, them Big Ghost s**ts was warning shots, and I had a lot more to drop…”

In related news, Conway announced that he’ll be going on tour with Sauce Walka and Drumwork Music Group-signed artist Jae Skeese. Dubbed the “Won’t He Do It Tour,” the trio will hit up a slew of dates in major cities throughout the United States, beginning with a Chicago stop in May and ending in Detroit the following month. Check out both “Quarters” and the full tour schedule below.

“Won’t He Do It Tour” dates:

May 26: Chicago, IL — Patio Theater
May 27: Milwaukee, WI — Turner Hall Ballroom
May 28: Minneapolis, MN — Amsterdam Bar and Hall
May 31: Denver, CO — Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
June 6: San Francisco, CA — August Hall
June 7: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
June 8: Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom
June 11: Dallas, TX — Studio At The Factory
June 12: Austin, TX — Come and Take it Live
June 14: New Orleans, LA — House of Blues New Orleans
June 16: Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven Stage)
June 17: Charlotte, NC — The Underground
June 18: Washington, DC — 9:30 Club
June 21: Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
June 23: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
June 24: Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel
June 27: Cleaveland, OH — Grog Shop
June 28: Detroit, MI — El Club

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Joey BADASS is "Fallin'" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Future assists Joyner Lucas in new "Blackout" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Lil Yachty drops off new single "Strike (Holster)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

Why Not Duce unveils new visual for "Im Up Text"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Conway The Machine
Rap
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Joey BADASS is "Fallin'" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Future assists Joyner Lucas in new "Blackout" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Lil Yachty drops off new single "Strike (Holster)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

Why Not Duce unveils new visual for "Im Up Text"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

In this Women’s History Month exclusive, icon Venus Williams chats about being a dog mom, ...
By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023
View More