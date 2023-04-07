As fans continue to wait patiently for Conway the Machine‘s next album, Won’t He Do It, the Buffalo emcee decides to liberate an appetizer to hold them over. Today (April 7), Conway unveils the new single “Quarters,” a Khrysis-produced offering that’s full of the boastful, street-oriented bars that the Griselda alum is well-known for.

“B**ches be sayin’, ‘Oh, you definitely changed,’ callin’ me b**ch in every message, ‘You don’t text me the same, n**ga,’ Machine, b**ch, I’m a threat in the game, tape that I did with Alchemist, I was just testin’ my aim, n**ga, them Big Ghost s**ts was warning shots, and I had a lot more to drop…”

In related news, Conway announced that he’ll be going on tour with Sauce Walka and Drumwork Music Group-signed artist Jae Skeese. Dubbed the “Won’t He Do It Tour,” the trio will hit up a slew of dates in major cities throughout the United States, beginning with a Chicago stop in May and ending in Detroit the following month. Check out both “Quarters” and the full tour schedule below.

“Won’t He Do It Tour” dates:

May 26: Chicago, IL — Patio Theater

May 27: Milwaukee, WI — Turner Hall Ballroom

May 28: Minneapolis, MN — Amsterdam Bar and Hall

May 31: Denver, CO — Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

June 6: San Francisco, CA — August Hall

June 7: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

June 8: Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

June 11: Dallas, TX — Studio At The Factory

June 12: Austin, TX — Come and Take it Live

June 14: New Orleans, LA — House of Blues New Orleans

June 16: Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

June 17: Charlotte, NC — The Underground

June 18: Washington, DC — 9:30 Club

June 21: Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

June 23: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

June 24: Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel

June 27: Cleaveland, OH — Grog Shop

June 28: Detroit, MI — El Club