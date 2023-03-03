Next Friday (March 10), Conway The Machine will team up with Jae Skeese, the first signee to his Drumwork Music Group imprint, to unleash their joint Pain Provided Profit album. The two have collaborated plenty of times before on fan-favorite tracks like “Blood Roses,” “Crack In The Nineties,” and “Stefon Diggs.” Today (March 3), the pair dropped off the first preview of Pain Provided Profit with their new single titled “Metallic 5’s.” On the song, Conway makes sure he gives a shoutout to his protégé in his opening verse:

“I see these n**gas love cappin’, tell the truth, they try to spin it, lie, they love you like a hero, tell the truth, you be a villain/ Play my new s**t in the office, blow the roof from off the buildin’ (Haha), any time I drop some new s**t, means I’m due to make a killin’/ Look, Jae Skeese my accomplice, and we leave evidence, a trail of n**gas blood on the floor, a couple set of prints/ I’m heaven-sеnt, God of the grimy, this the new tеstament (Yo), perfection been reflectin’ on my record since I stepped in this s**t (Talk to ’em)”

The La Maquina rapper’s last solo body of work was his 2022 sophomore studio LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-song offering with assists from Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Novel, Jill Scott, and more. Since then, he dropped off a few guest verses on recent tracks like “Saltwater” by Danger Mouse and Black Thought, “Red Death” by Westside Gunn,” and more.

Be sure to press play on Conway The Machine and Jae Skeese’s brand new “Metallic 5’s” from their forthcoming Pain Provided Profit album down below.