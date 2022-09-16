Next week, Cam’ron and A-Trak will unveil their long-awaited joint LP U Wasn’t There, which is led by the well-received single “All I Really Wanted.” Today (Sept. 16), the Harlem-to-Montreal duo add to that with “Ghetto Prophets,” a triumphant-sounding effort that features Griselda general Conway the Machine and comes with additional production from DJ Khalil and Lakim. As such, both Killa Cam and Conway deliver rewind-worthy bars about women, money, and hip hop culture:

“Snap this rap factory, gats all in the faculty, y’all sleep, I sleep with a half a mil’ and a sack to me, girls rollin’ up sacks for me, n**gas pumpin’ they packs for me, actually a girl bleedin’, happy ending, she jackin’ me, homie, I came from nothin’, tell ’em an introduction, the crack era destruction, you shootin’ it or you bluffin’, if not, ’nuff with the fussin’, keep cuttin’, paint a discussion, we shoot in it at your muffin, I fill you turkeys with stuffin’…”

Back in 2019, Cam’ron liberated his most recent solo album Purple Haze 2, which serves as the sequel to 2004’s Purple Haze. That project consisted of 16 cuts with additional features from Wale, Max B, Mimi, Disco Black, Shoota93, and Jim Jones. Meanwhile, A-Trak has remained busy by creating and contributing to a wealth of songs across a variety of genres, including Common’s “Leaders (Crib Love),” “My Own Way” with Ferreck Dawn, The Cool Kids’ “TOO BAD,” “Bubble Guts,” and Duck Sauce’s “Put The Sauce On It.” Check out Cam’ron, A-Trak, and Conway the Machine’s “Ghetto Prophets,” along with a full tracklisting for U Wasn’t There below.

U Wasn’t There tracklist: