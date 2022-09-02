Almost a decade ago, Cam’ron and A-Trak announced that they were releasing a project titled Federal Reserve, and gave fans a taste of what to expect with the well-received single “Dips**ts.” Unfortunately, nothing else came from that, leaving many to wonder if the two would ever make good on their promise.

Today (Sept. 2), Cam’ron and A-Trak finally return to the fold with “All I Really Wanted,” an infectious cut that serves as the first single from the forthcoming joint release U Wasn’t There. With additional production from Beautiful Lou and G Koop, the track sees the Dipset general reflecting on his history in Harlem and ascension in the rap game:

“In high school, I was on the court getting buckets b**ch, then I started gettin’ duckets, can’t lie, I’m in love with this, the art of getting money man, I motto was like, ‘F**k a b**ch,’ by [the] time I turned 30, I completed my own bucket list, I don’t take threats lightly, careful who you f**kin’ wit’, dying’ll make you way more famous than your publicist…”

It’s been three years since Cam’ron released Purple Haze 2, the long-awaited sequel to his 2004 classic Purple Haze. That project contained 16 songs with additional features from Wale, Max B, Mimi, Disco Black, Jim Jones, and Shoota93. Since then, the hip hop legend has provided his special brand of bars for songs like Mahalia’s “What You Did (Remix),” Smoke DZA’s “Tradition,” MadeinTYO’s “Ice Cream Swag,” Mariah Carey’s “Your Girl (Diplomat Remix),” J. Cole’s “9 5 . s o u t h,” and The Game’s “K.I.L.L.A.S.” Last fall, he showed off his acting chops via recurring appearances on the music drama “Queens,” which starred Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez as a 90s girl group on a comeback.

Press play on Cam’ron and A-Trak’s “All I Really Wanted” below. U Wasn’t There arrives Sept. 24.