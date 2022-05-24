By Shanique Yates
  /  05.24.2022

Cam’ron has no intentions of doing a Dipset film if the price isn’t right. As one of the hottest groups to ever grace hip-hop, if the story of The Diplomats is to be told on the big screen, all members must be properly compensated.

In a sold out event, Cam returned home to the legendary Apollo Theater located in his birthplace of Harlem, New York to celebrate 20 years of his third studio album, Come Home With Me.

“So like they offered us deals before or offered me deals as well. I rather shoot it with my money, my way,” said Cam during an interview at the event alongside Wayno. “Like they’ll come to you like ‘Yo, we’ll give you a percentage of the Diplomat movie,’ and I’m like ‘Ok, what’s the percentage,’ and you know they’re like ‘We’ll give you 10 15 percent.’”

The percentages did not sit well with the “Hey Ma’ emcee who admits that he was baffled by the offer that was on the table for a Dipset film.

“How you going to give me 10 percent of my story? That shit don’t even be making no sense to me sometimes. I’m like, ‘Aight, I’ll fund it, and y’all take the 10 percent and do distribution,’ but they’re not used to niggas talking to them like that,” he continued.

At one point during the interview, Cam took the stage alongside his Diplomat brothers Jim Jones and Juelz Santana to perform some of their classics. A live band also accompanied the “Oh Boy” lyricist as he performed songs off of the album responsible for his Roc-A-Fella debut.

Just last year, Dipset faced off against fellow hip-hop icons, The Lox, in a Verzuz battle held at the Hulu Theater inside of Madison Square Garden. Thousands of  fans gathered to celebrate a win for the culture with performances from both groups.

