Photo: Cover art for Conway the Machine’s “Super Bowl”
By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Back in February of 2022, Conway the Machine revealed that he was hard at work on his next project, which will be titled Won’t He Do It. The announcement was made during an interview with StockX, where he also explained what he wanted listeners to take away from his lengthy music catalog:

“I want everybody, new, old, young – I don’t give f**k who you is – to know that I am him. I am here. I am the most impactful artist of this generation, man – Conway the Machine. And after this album, this s**t going to be etched in stone.”

On Friday (Feb. 24), he unveiled a new single from the forthcoming offering titled “Super Bowl,” a hard-hitting cut that features Sauce Walka and Juicy J, the last of whom also serves as the song’s producer. As expected, the Griselda emcee immediately satisfies both hardcore fans and traditional hip hop purists with multilayered bars about his hard-earned success.

“Shoot it quick, I ain’t missin’, scope on the top of it hit you from distance, I just want my division, championship rings on my fist glisten, yeah, big rings, two of those, Super Bowl, Super Bowl…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Won’t He Do It will follow Conway’s sophomore studio LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-song offering with assists from Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Novel, Jill Scott, and more. Since then, the Buffalo lyricist continued to keep his foot on everyone’s necks with Organized Grime 2 and What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed with Trillmatic and Big Ghost LTD, respectively.

Check out a visualizer for Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, and Juicy J’s collaboration below. Won’t He Do It is expected to arrive March 31 via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new visual for "Next"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Lil Baby and Fridayy link up for new "Forever" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

EST Gee is "Undefeated" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Megan Thee Stallion receives apology from Carl Crawford: "We don't have a problem"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay connect for "Do You Love Me?"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama link up for new “Ask G4” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Jake Paul jokingly blames Drake for recent boxing loss

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Conway The Machine
Juicy J
Rap
Sauce Walka
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new visual for "Next"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Lil Baby and Fridayy link up for new "Forever" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

EST Gee is "Undefeated" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Megan Thee Stallion receives apology from Carl Crawford: "We don't have a problem"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay connect for "Do You Love Me?"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama link up for new “Ask G4” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Jake Paul jokingly blames Drake for recent boxing loss

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More