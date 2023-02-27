Back in February of 2022, Conway the Machine revealed that he was hard at work on his next project, which will be titled Won’t He Do It. The announcement was made during an interview with StockX, where he also explained what he wanted listeners to take away from his lengthy music catalog:

“I want everybody, new, old, young – I don’t give f**k who you is – to know that I am him. I am here. I am the most impactful artist of this generation, man – Conway the Machine. And after this album, this s**t going to be etched in stone.”

On Friday (Feb. 24), he unveiled a new single from the forthcoming offering titled “Super Bowl,” a hard-hitting cut that features Sauce Walka and Juicy J, the last of whom also serves as the song’s producer. As expected, the Griselda emcee immediately satisfies both hardcore fans and traditional hip hop purists with multilayered bars about his hard-earned success.

“Shoot it quick, I ain’t missin’, scope on the top of it hit you from distance, I just want my division, championship rings on my fist glisten, yeah, big rings, two of those, Super Bowl, Super Bowl…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Won’t He Do It will follow Conway’s sophomore studio LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-song offering with assists from Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Novel, Jill Scott, and more. Since then, the Buffalo lyricist continued to keep his foot on everyone’s necks with Organized Grime 2 and What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed with Trillmatic and Big Ghost LTD, respectively.

Check out a visualizer for Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, and Juicy J’s collaboration below. Won’t He Do It is expected to arrive March 31 via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.