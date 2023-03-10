Today (March 10), Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese teamed up for the collaborative effort Pain Provided Profit, a seven-song offering with additional features from 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, and SK Da King. The project follows notable drops from the duo, including “Against The Grain” and “Metallic 5’s.”

Pain Provided Profit opens with the Graymatter-produced standout “Cocaine Paste,” which — as expected — immediately shows how hard Conway and his Drumworks cohort are bringing it from a lyrical standpoint.

“Look, we landslidin’, it’s Drumwork, b**ch, we landslidin’, my man slidin’ like doors on the caravan, got ’em, diggin’ in that pot, I can’t keep my hands out it, so you ain’t gettin’ a d**n dollar, I call my shooter Dame Dolla, it’s written all on his face, he can’t hide it, he itchin’ to catch a d**n body…”

Back in July of 2022, Conway liberated What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed, a collaborative effort with Big Ghost Ltd. Months prior to that, he blessed the masses with his official sophomore LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-track offering with contributions from Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Jill Scott, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more. Soon, he’ll release his next solo album, Won’t He Do It, which is led by the Juicy J and Sauce Walka-assisted single “Super Bowl.”

Much of Conway’s music deals in themes regarding mental health, a topic that many of his listeners can relate to. In an interview with REVOLT, the Buffalo talent opened up about his decision to be transparent about his own struggles.

“It’s therapeutic. Music is therapeutic, it’s an escape,” he said. “Music is an escape for a lot of people. I’m a person who listens to albums and artists, and can escape from my problems, and get my mind off of things to feel better. Music is universal. I definitely use it to deal with some of that stuff.”

Press play on Pain Provided Profit below.