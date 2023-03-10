Photo: Cover art for Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese’s ‘Pain Provided Profit’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Today (March 10), Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese teamed up for the collaborative effort Pain Provided Profit, a seven-song offering with additional features from 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, and SK Da King. The project follows notable drops from the duo, including “Against The Grain” and “Metallic 5’s.”

Pain Provided Profit opens with the Graymatter-produced standout “Cocaine Paste,” which — as expected — immediately shows how hard Conway and his Drumworks cohort are bringing it from a lyrical standpoint.

“Look, we landslidin’, it’s Drumwork, b**ch, we landslidin’, my man slidin’ like doors on the caravan, got ’em, diggin’ in that pot, I can’t keep my hands out it, so you ain’t gettin’ a d**n dollar, I call my shooter Dame Dolla, it’s written all on his face, he can’t hide it, he itchin’ to catch a d**n body…”

Back in July of 2022, Conway liberated What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed, a collaborative effort with Big Ghost Ltd. Months prior to that, he blessed the masses with his official sophomore LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-track offering with contributions from Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Jill Scott, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more. Soon, he’ll release his next solo album, Won’t He Do It, which is led by the Juicy J and Sauce Walka-assisted single “Super Bowl.”

Much of Conway’s music deals in themes regarding mental health, a topic that many of his listeners can relate to. In an interview with REVOLT, the Buffalo talent opened up about his decision to be transparent about his own struggles.

“It’s therapeutic. Music is therapeutic, it’s an escape,” he said. “Music is an escape for a lot of people. I’m a person who listens to albums and artists, and can escape from my problems, and get my mind off of things to feel better. Music is universal. I definitely use it to deal with some of that stuff.”

Press play on Pain Provided Profit below.

Will Smith raps "Just the Two of Us" along with a 10-year-old bass player
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services
By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Check out D-Block Europe's latest visual for "1 on 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man announces 'Red Eye' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023
