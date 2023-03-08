Photo: Screenshot from Lil Keed’s “Self Employed” music video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Today (March 8), Lil Keed’s estate announced his highly anticipated posthumous album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2, will be making landfall on March 17. The official tracklist was also revealed, confirming features from peers like NAV, Big Sean, Trippie Redd, KayCyy, and Fridayy, as well as Young Stoner Life labelmates Young Thug, Dolly White, and Karlae. Production will be handled by the likes of Jetsonmade, Bankrollgotit, Wheezy, London On Da Track, and others. Keed’s brothers Lil Gotit and StickBaby are also set to make an appearance together on a special track titled “Kick Back.”

Paired with the album updates was a brand new track and music video for “Self Employed.” The Shot By Wolf-backed visual shows the Atlanta rapper in his element, chilling in his city while being surrounded by family and friends. On the track, he raps over co-production by Grimlin and Emman:

“Yeah, come through looking like the money, these chains on my neck, real water like tsunami, red dark Dior shades, I ain’t see these b**ches coming/ Big drum on a stick, yeah, I’m looking like the drum line, catch us in the yard, you cannot cross this gun line”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lil Keed’s mother released a statement about the forthcoming project and how she feels it will help her son’s legacy live on. “While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music. Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. As much as he was a great father, son and friend – he was also an artist who, thanks to many of you, lived and continues to live through his music.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Keed’s brand new “Self Employed” music video down below.

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Slim Thug drops off new visual for "SDS Fly"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought deliver "Glorious Game" visual

By Jon Powell

  /  03.08.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Logic officially announces "College Park Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho

  /  03.07.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones

  /  03.07.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
