Today (March 8), Lil Keed’s estate announced his highly anticipated posthumous album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2, will be making landfall on March 17. The official tracklist was also revealed, confirming features from peers like NAV, Big Sean, Trippie Redd, KayCyy, and Fridayy, as well as Young Stoner Life labelmates Young Thug, Dolly White, and Karlae. Production will be handled by the likes of Jetsonmade, Bankrollgotit, Wheezy, London On Da Track, and others. Keed’s brothers Lil Gotit and StickBaby are also set to make an appearance together on a special track titled “Kick Back.”

Paired with the album updates was a brand new track and music video for “Self Employed.” The Shot By Wolf-backed visual shows the Atlanta rapper in his element, chilling in his city while being surrounded by family and friends. On the track, he raps over co-production by Grimlin and Emman:

“Yeah, come through looking like the money, these chains on my neck, real water like tsunami, red dark Dior shades, I ain’t see these b**ches coming/ Big drum on a stick, yeah, I’m looking like the drum line, catch us in the yard, you cannot cross this gun line”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lil Keed’s mother released a statement about the forthcoming project and how she feels it will help her son’s legacy live on. “While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music. Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. As much as he was a great father, son and friend – he was also an artist who, thanks to many of you, lived and continues to live through his music.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Keed’s brand new “Self Employed” music video down below.