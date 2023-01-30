Earlier this month, Trippie Redd unleashed his surprise album MANSION MUSIK. The project boasted appearances from stars like Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more across 25 tracks. MANSION MUSIK was executive produced by Chief Keef and pays homage to his 2018 mixtape of the same name.

Over the weekend, the Ohio-born talent returned with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “MUSCLES.” Equipped with an assist from Lil Durk, the new Nolan Riddle-directed clip follows the duo as they link up for the night outside a mansion with luxury cars parked out front. On the song Trippie sets the tone with his confident flow:

“Gang in this b**ch, better not move a muscle, yeah, chopper bullets rain, I don’t like to tussle/ Got it out the mud, I respect the hustle, uh, all my dawgs bang, hang with Michael Vick (Yeah)/ Money ain’t a motherf**king thing, .223s exclusive, b**ch, they go straight to your brain/ Yeah, I’m getting money, baby, hustle in the rain, we was shooting on that block”

Redd’s last project prior to MANSION MUSIK was 2022’s First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Outside of his own tracks, he can be heard on more recent collaborations like “Feline” by the late Juice WRLD, “City Of God” by Orochi, “Who You Are” by Doodie Lo, and more.

Last year, Lil Durk dropped off his 7220 LP, which tapped in with artists like Summer Walker, Gunna, Future, and Morgan Wallen across 17 songs. Shortly afterward, he circled back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on 14 new cuts and assists from EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, and others.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new music video for “MUSCLES” featuring Lil Durk down below.