Photo: Screenshot from Trippie Redd’s “MUSCLES” music video
By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Earlier this month, Trippie Redd unleashed his surprise album MANSION MUSIK. The project boasted appearances from stars like Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more across 25 tracks. MANSION MUSIK was executive produced by Chief Keef and pays homage to his 2018 mixtape of the same name.

Over the weekend, the Ohio-born talent returned with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “MUSCLES.” Equipped with an assist from Lil Durk, the new Nolan Riddle-directed clip follows the duo as they link up for the night outside a mansion with luxury cars parked out front. On the song Trippie sets the tone with his confident flow:

“Gang in this b**ch, better not move a muscle, yeah, chopper bullets rain, I don’t like to tussle/ Got it out the mud, I respect the hustle, uh, all my dawgs bang, hang with Michael Vick (Yeah)/ Money ain’t a motherf**king thing, .223s exclusive, b**ch, they go straight to your brain/ Yeah, I’m getting money, baby, hustle in the rain, we was shooting on that block”

Redd’s last project prior to MANSION MUSIK was 2022’s First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Outside of his own tracks, he can be heard on more recent collaborations like “Feline” by the late Juice WRLD, “City Of God” by Orochi, “Who You Are” by Doodie Lo, and more.

Last year, Lil Durk dropped off his 7220 LP, which tapped in with artists like Summer Walker, Gunna, Future, and Morgan Wallen across 17 songs. Shortly afterward, he circled back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on 14 new cuts and assists from EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, and others.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new music video for “MUSCLES” featuring Lil Durk down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Bktherula drops off new "TAN" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Busta Rhymes teams up with Bilal for new "Murda" track

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new visual for "Mercury Retrograde"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Ice Spice is “In Ha Mood” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Baby performs "California Breeze" and "Forever" on "SNL"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Rene Bonét unveils 'DrillNB: Sample Season' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

NLE Choppa hosts Memphis gathering in remembrance of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.28.2023

Judge clears Jeezy and Live Nation in 2014 fatal concert shooting

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.27.2023

Jim Jones calls Drake the "fifth member of Dipset" following Apollo Theater shows

By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2023

Jim Jones praises NYC Mayor Eric Adams for being "a man of his word" after surprise linkup in Harlem

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.27.2023

Lil Yachty drops imaginative "sAy sOMETHINg" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Peep NandoSTL's "Y.O.T.A." music video feat. T-Pain and Young Cash now

By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Russ Millions drops off new visual for "Detty"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Durk
Music Videos
New Music
Rap
Trippie Redd

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Bktherula drops off new "TAN" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Busta Rhymes teams up with Bilal for new "Murda" track

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new visual for "Mercury Retrograde"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Ice Spice is “In Ha Mood” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Baby performs "California Breeze" and "Forever" on "SNL"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Rene Bonét unveils 'DrillNB: Sample Season' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

NLE Choppa hosts Memphis gathering in remembrance of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.28.2023

Judge clears Jeezy and Live Nation in 2014 fatal concert shooting

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.27.2023

Jim Jones calls Drake the "fifth member of Dipset" following Apollo Theater shows

By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2023

Jim Jones praises NYC Mayor Eric Adams for being "a man of his word" after surprise linkup in Harlem

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.27.2023

Lil Yachty drops imaginative "sAy sOMETHINg" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Peep NandoSTL's "Y.O.T.A." music video feat. T-Pain and Young Cash now

By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Russ Millions drops off new visual for "Detty"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More