Earlier this month, Trippie Redd unleashed his surprise album MANSION MUSIK. The project boasted appearances from stars like Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more across 25 tracks. MANSION MUSIK was executive produced by Chief Keef and pays homage to his 2018 mixtape of the same name.

Today (Jan. 25), the Ohio-born talent returns with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “BIGGEST BIRD.” Equipped with an assist from Summrs, the new Nolan Riddle-directed clip follows the duo for the night during a holiday house party. On the track, the two rappers trade bars back and forth over a beat co-produced by Zodiac and PAX:

“Pullin’ up in a raven, b**ch, I’m a god like I’m Raiden, I’m in all black like the Matrix, no time zone in the spaceship/ And these n***as not what they appear, and I’m really the one that they fear, big bird (Ah), what they hear, take one call, you ain’t here/ Ain’t no falling from here, ain’t no talking in here, this b**ch coughin’ in here and she dead, yeah, iced out crosses in here, full set of bosses in here/ Watch out, caution in hеre (Oh, yeah, uh), wrist sick”



Prior to this, Redd’s last release was 2022’s First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Outside of his own tracks, he can be heard on more recent collaborations like “Feline” by the late Juice WRLD, “City Of God” by Orochi, “Who You Are” by Doodie Lo, and more.

Be sure to check out Trippie Redd’s brand new music video for “BIGGEST BIRD” featuring Summrs down below.