So far this year, Juice WRLD fans have been gifted several singles like “In My Head” and “Bye Bye” with Marshmello. Today (Dec. 15), Grade A Films unveiled a music video for a brand new track titled “Face 2 Face.” The cinematic visual was directed and edited by Steve Cannon and is an artistic interpretation of what sleep paralysis feels like. On the track, the late rapper details his most inner thoughts while experiencing an episode:

“Every time I go to fall asleep, these demons haunting me/ Face my fears, face to face as we meet, evil is grabbing me/ Losing my gravity, my mind’s a bloody scene, detached from reality (Reality)/ I won’t, I don’t wanna, I don’t want, no, I don’t wanna implode, I won’t, I don’t wanna, it’s the end of the summer, it’s starting to get cold/ If I knew all along the Midas touch, would expose all my wrongs, turn ’em to gold”

At the end of the clip, a definition of sleep paralysis flashes across the screen to provide more context. “A temporary inability to move or speak while falling asleep. Individuals remain aware during these episodes, which involve troubling hallucinations and a sensation of suffocation,” it reads.

Back in December, fans got to indulge in Fighting Demons, Juice’s second posthumous project and his fourth studio LP. Across 18 total tracks, the album housed features from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS member Suga. The project grabbed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 119,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. A few months later, its official deluxe upgrade arrived, adding on five new cuts.

Be sure to press play on Juice WRLD’s brand new music video for “Face 2 Face” down below.