Earlier this month, Trippie Redd unleashed his surprise album MANSION MUSIK. The project boasted appearances from stars like Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more across 25 tracks. Over the weekend, he followed up with the official music video for “ATLANTIS.” The clip sees an assist from Chief Keef, who also executive produced the entire album. On the song, Redd raps about his lavish lifestyle over a hard-hitting instrumental by SJR Beats:

“Chillin’ in a mansion (Ha), crib with expansion/ All my diamonds dancin’ (Yeah), my crib look like Atlantis, pull up outstandin’, know we livin’ lavish (Lavish)/ I cannot panic, went and bought a Patek (Patek), up like a spaceship, you up like a attic (Attic), up my race, like I’m off a addy/ And I keep that 50, too, and I keep like 50 goons (Brrt), n***as say I need to stop (Brrt)/ I’ma be thuggin at 62 (Gang), hit that corner, hit that block (B**ch)”

The new visual is directed by Nolan Riddle and sees the Ohio native taking over a dark junkyard with his crew. Later in the clip, he links up with Sosa in a graffiti-filled, chandelier-lit room where they deliver a high-energy performance of their collaboration. Then, they head outside to meet up with the rest of their entourage and pull off in their luxury cars.

Prior to this, Redd’s last release was 2022’s First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Outside of his own tracks, he can be heard on more recent tracks like “Feline” by the late Juice WRLD, “City Of God” by Orochi, “Who You Are” by Doodie Lo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new “ATLANTIS” music video featuring Chief Keef down below.