Today (Jan 20), Trippie Redd unleashed his surprise album MANSION MUSIK. The project boasts appearances from stars like Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more across 25 tracks. Not only does the new release serve as an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 mixtape of the same name, Sosa himself executive produced the body of work, as well. The “Miss The Rage” rapper set the tone right from the introduction track with some hard-hitting bars:

“N***as wanna be my kin, p**sy, you not my folks, uh, ridin’ ’round town in a Benz, put that b**ch on spokes/ Spent eight mil’ on a crib, bought that b**ch with a moat, b**ch, I just got rich, let’s have a goddamn toast/ Step on a n***a in Ricks, got on a cranberry coat/ Yeah, it’s just me and my ho, snake eyes, b**ch, like a G.I. Joe.”

Redd’s most recent release was last September’s First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Outside of his own tracks, he can be heard on more recent collaborations like “Feline” by the late Juice WRLD, “City Of God” by Orochi, “Who You Are” by Doodie Lo, and more.

Prior to First Draft, the Ohio-born rapper liberated his fourth studio LP, Trip At Knight, which contained 18 songs and appearances from SoFaygo, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION, Polo G, Lil Durk, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray. The album grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 81,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new MANSION MUSIK album down below.