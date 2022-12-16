It has been 10 years since the release of Chief Keef’s debut album, Finally Rich, and it has certainly stood the test of time. Having over a decade in the game while possessing the same work ethic as a rookie is not ordinary and should not be overlooked in any capacity. The Chicago legend made a name for himself a long time ago locally, and now, the world knows the amount of weight that Keef’s name holds. While his legacy continues, the “Yes Sir” artist is for sure one of the most influential rappers for today’s generation. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Sosa gifts fans with seven new records on Finally Rich Complete Edition.

FINALLY RICH COMPLETE EDITION DECEMBER 16 pic.twitter.com/DVklw4wYfL — Glory Boy (@ChiefKeef) December 5, 2022

It is also no secret that the “Love Sosa” rapper serves as one of the pioneers of drill music. Thanks to Pac Man, Keef, King Louie, Lil Durk, Lil Reese, G Herbo, Lil Bibby and others, the genre had a resurgence in other parts of the world like New York and the United Kingdom. Chicago already knew that Keef was a legend before the world did, but when Finally Rich first dropped, that was the turning point in his career for the better, and he became a household name.

The 27-year-old tapped on former collaborator Wiz Khalifa as the only feature for the expanded version of Finally Rich. It makes complete sense, seeing as though Wiz was featured on one of Keef’s biggest hits, “Hate Being Sober.” Chief Keef was originally supposed to drop his next project, Almighty So 2, on Dec. 16, but those plans have since changed. According to Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber, Keef has pushed the album back to 2023, but the complete edition of Finally Rich will hold fans over.

Check out Finally Rich Complete Edition now!