Back in June, Chief Keef launched his new label 43B in collaboration with German entity Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) and its subsidiary RCB Records. In addition, the Chicago legend has already signed Lil Gnar to the fledgling imprint. As explained in a press release, 43B stands for Forget Everybody and, according to Keef himself, has been in the works for a while:

“43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists that are changing the game a label where they can really succeed. I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.”

Yesterday (Aug. 15), Chief Keef used 43B to unveil his latest single “Chief So,” a Young Malcolm-produced effort that’s full of the street-oriented rhymes that he’s well-known for:

“When we drill, Chief So was never scared, walk up, Chief Sosa at your head, these n**gas want Chief Sosa head, you n**gas want Chief Sosa dead, ‘member when everybody thought Chief So was dead, n**ga dissin’ but he a Chief Sosa fan, I can’t act like Chief So ain’t never ran, why you runnin’, Chief So? To get a FN, I can’t act like Chief So ain’t never lacked before, b**ch, don’t play with Chief Sosa, he’ll slap a h**…”

Back in December, Chief Keef released his fifth studio LP 4NEM, a 15-track offering with additional features from longtime collaborators Tadoe and Ballout. Prior to that, the “I Don’t Like” rapper teamed up with Mike WiLL Made-It for well-received drops like “BANG BANG,” “Status,” and “Harley Quinn,” raising hopes of a joint album from the two in the near future. Press play on “Chief So” below.