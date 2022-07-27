Today (July 27), Chief Keef makes his return with a brand new single, “Tony Montana Flow.” The track arrives just a few weeks after he announced the exciting launch of his new 43B label in partnership with RBC Records/BMG. Produced by Akachi, “Tony Montana Flow” uses booming 808s and smooth synths as the bed for Keef’s unmistakable flow:

I just want the blue cheese and a thousand islands, bitch, you want me to punch you, bitch, you wildin’-wildin’/ Might not wanna come over here, ’cause bitch it’s crowded crowded, unless you Master P and bitch you ’bout it ’bout it/ Shorty ass a squirter, that’s a talent talent

King size beds was a palette-palette, even in kinder garden, I wasn’t tattletalin’/ I ain’t genеrous, I’m not Ellen-Ellen, life is sweet, n***a lovе watermelon/ I got green and I’ll put it on yo’ melon, bad ass lil’ n***a on the corner sellin’/ Young n***a hungry, got that mornin’ belly, n***a gettin’ money no matter what you selling/ Tell ’em you a pit, get some dog repellent

Chief Keef’s last album was 4NEM back in December, which was a 15-track offering that saw contributions from longtime collaborators Ballout and Tadoe. Outside of that, the Glo Gang leader released a string of loose cuts and collaborations over the past year, including “Harley Quinn,” “Love Don’t Live Here,” “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST,” “Who Want Smoke (Remix)” with Kodak Black, “Luigi” with 2KBABY, “Stunt” with Zaytoven, “Mooliani” with Lil Reese, and “Something I’m Best At.”

The trailblazing Chicago rapper also inked a deal with True Religion earlier this year. The partnership was a part of True Religion’s rollout to commemorate the brand’s 20th anniversary.

Be sure to press play on Chief Keef’s brand new “Tony Montana Flow” single down below.