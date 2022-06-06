Today (June 6), multi-platinum artist and trendsetter Chief Keef announces the launch of his new label 43B in partnership with RBC Records/BMG. The name 43B stands for “Forget Everybody” and aims to stress “the importance of individuality and autonomy.” Chief Keef’s longtime manager Idris Dykes will be acting as co-CEO and Sophie Kautz has been appointed as the head of A&R and marketing.

Chief Keef also proudly announces his first official signee, the Atlanta-based rapper Lil Gnar.

Since 2014, Chief Keef has released numerous albums through RBC, including his fan-favorite projects Sorry 4 The Weight, Thot Breaker, and Mansion Musick. In 2018, RBC was acquired by BMG, laying the groundwork for Keef’s new partnership with BMG.

According to the press release, the new 43B venture is “a multi-tiered label offering distribution and marketing services for artists and producers who are shifting music and culture, providing the resources, guidance, and infrastructure they need to thrive in today’s music industry.”

In terms of what Chief Keef has been up to on the music front, he dropped off his last album 4NEM back in December, a 15-track offering that saw contributions from longtime collaborators Ballout and Tadoe. Outside of that, the Glo Gang head honcho released a string of loose cuts and collaborations over the past year, including “Harley Quinn,” “Love Don’t Live Here,” “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST,” “Who Want Smoke (Remix)” with Kodak Black, “Luigi” with 2KBABY, “Stunt” with Zaytoven, “Mooliani” with Lil Reese, and “Something I’m Best At.” He’s even continued to show off his production abilities, as can be heard on Coi Leray’s Trendsetter standout “Mission Impossible.”

Chief Keef also recently inked a deal with True Religion for his very own collection. The collection is a part of True Religion’s rollout to commemorate the brand’s 20th anniversary.