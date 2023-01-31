Tonnie Woods-Reed, the mother of the late YSL rapper Lil Keed, shared a long message on her son’s Instagram page today (Jan. 31) that confirmed new music from him is on the way.

In the statement, she noted that a new single from Keed, “Long Way to Go,” arrives this Friday (Feb. 3) and it will be the first single from his posthumous album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2.

“On May 13, 2022, I lost my son Raqhid Render – who many of you knew as the artist Lil Keed,” she wrote. “While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music.”

She continued, “Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. As much as he was a great father, son and friend – he was also an artist who, thanks to many of you, lived and continues to live through his music. With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single ‘Long Way To Go’ this Friday. This song holds a special place in my heart, and as you guys will see, it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth.”

Woods-Reed ended her letter by saying that she hopes the fans will appreciate his new music as they take the initial step in cementing her son’s legacy. “Long Live Keed!” she concluded.

Lil Keed died on May 13, 2022 at age 24. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, his cause of death stemmed from eosinophilia.