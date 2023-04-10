On Friday (April 7), Conway the Machine blessed the masses with a new single titled “Quarters,” a Khrysis-produced offering that sees him focused on making money and enjoying the fruits of his labor.

“I’m on your a** if you owe a quarter, we got a problem, you got smoke and order, ever since my first s**t dropped, man, I’ve been goin’ to a new height, you right, new ice, when I perform in Florida, put some respect on my name or the coroner be scrapin’ up what’s left of your brain, and coughin’, smokin’ on this pressure, I’m just testin’ my strain…”

Shortly after “Quarters” made landfall, the Buffalo star unveiled a new visual that shows Conway living it up in Paris. Halfway through, the clip switches to another song titled “Brucifix,” complete with a verse from Griselda cohort Westside Gunn. As expected, the longtime collaborator matches Conway’s energy with some of his most hard-hitting bars to date.

“I don’t trust no-f**kin’-body but this Heckler, just spent $30,000 in the Webster, you know the god, nothin’ more, nothin’ lesser, Jamaican, raw, hit him in his head and said, ‘Bless up’… tell ’em to bring the match, to wear Patek green sandals, better be at you, Tom Ford tracksuit, Prince Markie Dee on the stove wearin’ raccoons…”

Back in July of 2022, Conway unveiled What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed, a collaborative effort with Big Ghost Ltd. Months prior to that, he liberated his official sophomore LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-track body of work with contributions from Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Jill Scott, Benny the Butcher, and more. His new album, Won’t He Do It, is expected to make landfall soon. In the meantime, you can enjoy the dual video for “Quarters” and “Brucifix” below.