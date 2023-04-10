Photo: Screenshot from Conway the Machine’s “Quarters/Brucifix” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

On Friday (April 7), Conway the Machine blessed the masses with a new single titled “Quarters,” a Khrysis-produced offering that sees him focused on making money and enjoying the fruits of his labor.

“I’m on your a** if you owe a quarter, we got a problem, you got smoke and order, ever since my first s**t dropped, man, I’ve been goin’ to a new height, you right, new ice, when I perform in Florida, put some respect on my name or the coroner be scrapin’ up what’s left of your brain, and coughin’, smokin’ on this pressure, I’m just testin’ my strain…”

Shortly after “Quarters” made landfall, the Buffalo star unveiled a new visual that shows Conway living it up in Paris. Halfway through, the clip switches to another song titled “Brucifix,” complete with a verse from Griselda cohort Westside Gunn. As expected, the longtime collaborator matches Conway’s energy with some of his most hard-hitting bars to date.

“I don’t trust no-f**kin’-body but this Heckler, just spent $30,000 in the Webster, you know the god, nothin’ more, nothin’ lesser, Jamaican, raw, hit him in his head and said, ‘Bless up’… tell ’em to bring the match, to wear Patek green sandals, better be at you, Tom Ford tracksuit, Prince Markie Dee on the stove wearin’ raccoons…”

Back in July of 2022, Conway unveiled What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed, a collaborative effort with Big Ghost Ltd. Months prior to that, he liberated his official sophomore LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes, a 12-track body of work with contributions from Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Jill Scott, Benny the Butcher, and more. His new album, Won’t He Do It, is expected to make landfall soon. In the meantime, you can enjoy the dual video for “Quarters” and “Brucifix” below.

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I've been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new "S**t Me Out (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole 'nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023
