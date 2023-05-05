When it comes to lyricism, many would probably argue that Conway The Machine should be ranked as one of the best today. Through his polished career thus far, the Buffalo rapper has proven his worth on may occasions in the booth. Whether it is a solo project or a feature, he is going to deliver without a doubt.

Although the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic was a very unfortunate time for the world, it gave fans the opportunity to indulge in music that typically would not get club or radio spins. Today (May 5), Conway blesses the fans with his latest LP, Won’t He Do It.

My bro @WHOISCONWAY drop tonight everybody else just hang the Shìt up 😂😂😂 Shìt not even fair 🦂⚖️🤖🥁 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) May 4, 2023

The album serves as Conway’s first studio album of the year and the follow-up to his sophomore LP, God Don’t Make Mistakes. To build hype for the project, the Drumwork head honcho dropped off the album’s lead single, “The Chosen,” as he rhymes over triumphant J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League production while trading bars with his labelmate Jae Skeese.

Equipped with 14 records, Won’t He Do It features assists from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Sauce Walka, Fabolous, Ransom, Juicy J, Dave East and more. On the production side, it was only right that he tapped on assistance from Daringer, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Juicy J, Daniel Cruz, and more!

While the metrics for what constitutes a great MC may not be as universal as they once were — as seen from the endless debates and comparisons on Hip Hop Twitter — it’s difficult not to consider Conway The Machine as one of the better lyricists of the day. Rightfully so, that has been a bottom-line takeaway for everything he has dropped since his 2020 debut studio album, From King To A GOD.

Check out Won’t He Do It now!