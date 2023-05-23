Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

On Monday (May 22), Conway The Machine took to Instagram to share some unfortunate news with his fans. The Buffalo emcee’s forthcoming “Won’t He Do It Tour” — which was set to kick off in Chicago on Friday (May 26) — will be postponed due to what is being described as a “severe leg injury.”

“[Conway] is unable to deliver the live show experience that his fans have come to expect and deserve,” the press release read. “Conway The Machine‘s favorite thing to do is perform for his fans who consistently inspire and drive him to create new music.”

In the same IG post, Conway shared an image of himself in the hospital while doubling down on his intent to get back to the stage as soon as possible.

“The results are in,” he began. “I have a fractured right tibia, dislocated kneecap, AND the album of the year, though! But in all seriousness, though, anyone that knows me knows there’s nothing I love to do more than being up on that stage! I can’t lie, I’m super disappointed that I have to postpone the [“Won’t He Do It Tour”] for a little bit because I was really looking forward to going on those stages and rocking this… s**t for y’all live. However, I am in good spirits and I’m only looking at it as just a minor [little] setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK! No stress!”

Said tour was meant to be in support of Conway’s third studio LP, WON’T HE DO IT. The album consists of features from Sauce Walka, Juicy J, Fabolous, Dave East, Jozzy, and more. Of course, fellow Griselda stars Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher also contribute to the 14-song effort.

Check out Conway‘s post in full below. For those that were set to witness his latest show in their city, all dates will be rescheduled for later this year with purchased tickets being honored for the associated venue.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Conway (@whoisconway)

