You may have heard both of Real Boston Richey’s Public Housing albums, but you didn’t get to know the real him amid his star-studded features. That changed once he stepped into the studio to perfect his latest album, Welcome To Bubba Land.
“Yachty and I probably have a whole tape together. Future and I probably got a whole tape together. I got features with Lil Uzi,” Real Boston Richey told REVOLT. “With the Public Housing [albums], I gave so many top hit features to the point that I ain’t allow fans to see another side of me or see who I really was.”
In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the artist explained how recording music is like therapy, what he and Lil Yachty have planned for their collaborations, and his chemistry with Future. Read the exclusive below.
Welcome To Bubba Land is your first album in a little over a year. How long did it take you to finish it?
Honestly, the album was done back in June. Honestly, I’ve had eight albums ready since June. I stayed in the studio so much that I probably made 10 songs daily. Every day, I was making new music. I had to turn in my album, but I was making new music daily. So, as I’m waiting, I’m just making new music, letting the label hear it, and letting my people listen to it. They’re all like, “Man, what the f**k? These need to be on it.” That’s what brought us way back to now when we just dropped. I probably added songs to the album two weeks before the it dropped. “New Wave” was one of ’em. It was a different vibe, a new sound. I have a deluxe that’s going to drop. All of those are new songs. They’re so hard, too.
You start the album with the lyric, “Ain’t gonna lie, I get too high ’cause I’ve been going through s**t.” Do you ever get lost in your emotions when recording these personal songs?
I wouldn’t say I get lost in my emotions, but sometimes, I don’t even know how to just come to somebody that I love or somebody that I know loves me and be like, “Hey, bro, I’m going through this” or “I’m feeling this way. I’m feeling a certain type of way.” But I’ve learned to go in a booth and put whatever I’m feeling into a song with no shame. I use that as a way of venting. Anything I’m going through, whether it’s embarrassing, bad, or good, I learned how to put it into my songs.
So, you would say recording is like therapy?
Yeah, it is, for sure.
What do you need to make your best music?
I’m not a smoker or a drinker, but I smoke or drink for a vibe. If I’m going to get ready to perform, I might take a shot or two to knock the nervousness off me. I might smoke a Black just to get in the vibe. But, most nights, I go to the studio and don’t smoke. I drink and be in touch with my inner man. We need a couple of drinks and a lot of snacks. We’re going to snack up all night, so we’ll get a lot of drinks. We’re going to get a lot of Red Bulls (laughs). I got hooked on the Red Bulls, man.
What was your favorite session from the album?
Man, [my favorite sessions were] for songs I got called “Do Me Like That” and “What They Did.” Those sessions are different for me because I did them in LA. That was my first time in LA really recording hard. We had a studio house, and I stayed there for about two or three weeks. It was just me, my brother, and my other homeboy. We locked in with a producer by the name of Section8. We were in the Hills. The part of the studio we were in was hanging off the hills. We had a great view. We could see over all of LA, man. It was an amazing vibe. That whole time, we probably were sleeping in the studio, staying in the studio. We weren’t leaving that room. It was a vibe, bro. I made a couple of my best songs in there because I was happy, and could see things and catch a new vibe. It was one of the best studio sessions ever.
What are your studio rules?
I’m kindhearted. I’m not really one of them people that’ll be like, “Hey, when y’all come here, y’all can’t do that.” I go with the punches. Whatever flow we pick up on, that’s the flow. If it’s too much, I’ll say, “Hey, man, y’all tripping, calm down.” But, I let whatever the vibe is going to be in the studio take off because I know whatever vibe it is will be what type of music I will bring. I always try to let the people know that I don’t care if they record, but I don’t want them to record my new music. I tell them not to post my new music.
Was it your idea to not have any features on Bubba Land?
That was my idea, but I got features. Yachty and I probably have a whole tape together. Future and I probably got a whole tape together. I got features with Lil Uzi. I have so many features, man. But, with the Public Housing [albums], I gave so many top hit features to the point that I ain’t allow fans to see another side of me or see who I really was. That was the plan I came up with. The label heard it — they actually thought it was a good idea because nobody had that mind frame. So many people would just be big on the features and big on who they got on their album. I just wanted to be different. I wanted to show my fans that I could do this by myself if it ever came down to it.
You were with Kanye West recently. Did anything come from that?
Nah, man. We tried to, but Ye is so busy. But he promised me a song, so hopefully, we’ll get that done. Ye is my boy.
Who do you have the best chemistry with in the lab?
I want to say Future because we have some amazing music. But I also made eight or nine songs back-to-back with Lil Yachty. The chemistry I figured out with Yachty was different. Yachty and I went into the studio, and he is one of them ones. We got them ones.
Are you dipping your toe into Yachty’s experimental sound?
Yeah, that’s what made it so different because I really was open to coming into his world. I came into his world, his beats, his swag, and I surprised him. I surprised myself. It’s different, but it’s a perfect different. We are going to drop those songs on a little tape together. We’re going to do something special.
What do you have coming for the rest of 2023?
We got a tour on the way, probably in the middle of October. We got merch dropping in the next two weeks, and then we got a deluxe on the way. And we’re dropping another tape in December. So that’s another thing people can look out for.
