You may have heard both of Real Boston Richey’s Public Housing albums, but you didn’t get to know the real him amid his star-studded features. That changed once he stepped into the studio to perfect his latest album, Welcome To Bubba Land.

“Yachty and I probably have a whole tape together. Future and I probably got a whole tape together. I got features with Lil Uzi,” Real Boston Richey told REVOLT. “With the Public Housing [albums], I gave so many top hit features to the point that I ain’t allow fans to see another side of me or see who I really was.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the artist explained how recording music is like therapy, what he and Lil Yachty have planned for their collaborations, and his chemistry with Future. Read the exclusive below.

Welcome To Bubba Land is your first album in a little over a year. How long did it take you to finish it?

Honestly, the album was done back in June. Honestly, I’ve had eight albums ready since June. I stayed in the studio so much that I probably made 10 songs daily. Every day, I was making new music. I had to turn in my album, but I was making new music daily. So, as I’m waiting, I’m just making new music, letting the label hear it, and letting my people listen to it. They’re all like, “Man, what the f**k? These need to be on it.” That’s what brought us way back to now when we just dropped. I probably added songs to the album two weeks before the it dropped. “New Wave” was one of ’em. It was a different vibe, a new sound. I have a deluxe that’s going to drop. All of those are new songs. They’re so hard, too.

You start the album with the lyric, “Ain’t gonna lie, I get too high ’cause I’ve been going through s**t.” Do you ever get lost in your emotions when recording these personal songs?

I wouldn’t say I get lost in my emotions, but sometimes, I don’t even know how to just come to somebody that I love or somebody that I know loves me and be like, “Hey, bro, I’m going through this” or “I’m feeling this way. I’m feeling a certain type of way.” But I’ve learned to go in a booth and put whatever I’m feeling into a song with no shame. I use that as a way of venting. Anything I’m going through, whether it’s embarrassing, bad, or good, I learned how to put it into my songs.

So, you would say recording is like therapy?

Yeah, it is, for sure.