Producers make beats; Cassius Jay assists in making new genres. With help from his collaborators Stixx Taylor and Chris Moten, Jay is using his expertise of working with trap greats like Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, and Migos to reinvent one of the oldest forms of Black music. And he’s got help from some of the best.

“[André 3000] always gave me the insights on what to do. He said, ‘Man, you should do this. You should add a flute to this,'” Jay told REVOLT. “I need to call André and tell him, ‘Three Stacks, we finally put a flute on the song. It took me a whole six years, but we did it.’”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the Grammy Award-winning producer discussed Zaytoven helping his career, creating a new genre called “trap jazz” and an unreleased A$AP Rocky and Gunna song coming soon. Read the exclusive chat below.

Zaytoven has been a mentor to you. What do you remember about your first session with him?

The first session I had with Zaytoven was in 2013. We were at Gucci Mane’s spot in East Atlanta, man. The crazy thing about it was Slim Dunkin had been killed that night. I didn’t even know what was going on. We were walking in the studio, and I saw everybody moving around. I don’t even know if Gucci was there. It was just so much going on that day. We still went inside and made a couple of beats. Gucci came back probably the next day, and Zay left me there with him (laughs). I was shaking like a motherf**ker. I was just shivering. It was the greatest experience because Zay was so authentic and trusted me. He used to let me do whatever I wanted, and I started making beats like Zay because we’re both musicians, and I used the same equipment. He used the MPC. So, I started mimicking his whole sound, and I would put both our tags on any beats that I would do as a sign of respect and loyalty.

Which of your biggest songs do you remember making from scratch with the artist?

The most important ones I remember are the ones I did with the fallen angels — like Bankroll Fresh. We made “Hot Boy” right there on the spot. Dolph and I did “Royalty” right on the spot. Trouble and I did “It’s A Brick.” The special moments with me would be with the fallen angels because they’re gone, and we’ll never see ’em again. Rest in peace to all of them.