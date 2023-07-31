As the music industry continues to grapple with the loss of Young Dolph, fans, family and celebrities alike are keeping his legacy alive. On Thursday (July 27), Dolph’s estate, Paper Route Empire, and the IdaMae Family Foundation came together to present the Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum. REVOLT was in the building to witness the beautiful celebration of his life.
Decked out in a royal blue hue in honor of the late Memphis emcee’s birthday, the Westside Cultural Arts Center was full of paintings and homages to Dolph’s career and upbringing. The “Apartment Exhibit,” for example, depicted the humble beginnings that led to his chart-topping hits. The “Yukon XL Exhibit” was inspired by one of the most trying moments in Dolph’s storied career, highlighting the day his vehicle was shot at over 100 times prior to him hitting the stage with Migos and 21 Savage in North Carolina.
In one of the most revered displays, the cover art for his posthumous effort “Hall of Fame” was brought to life, complete with the custom bling and all. From album plaques to a room entirely covered in faux cash as well as a candle light vigil dedicated to the fallen rapper, the museum chronicled much of Young Dolph’s life and gave attendees a space to pay tribute. There was a gratefulness in the air as guests were able to celebrate all that the fallen star became while getting to know his story on a much deeper level.
In line with Dolph’s well-documented love for giving back, Thursday’s heavenly birthday celebration doubled as a community effort. Guests were given the opportunity to bid on some of the featured pieces in an exclusive auction. The proceeds will be used to further the work of the aforementioned IdaMae Family Foundation, a nonprofit that was created to expand on the legacy of Dolph’s late grandmother. The organization aims to address community needs by offering programs and curating philanthropic opportunities for lifelong learning, personal growth, and overall cultural development.
Of course, Southern royalty came through to check out the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum, including ATL’s very own Monica. As mentioned, Dolph’s family was in the building as well. His longtime love, Mia Jaye, and their beautiful children graced attendees with their presence.
“Our life has become so bittersweet,” Jaye said reflecting on the untimely death of her partner in life and love. “It is bitter that we have to celebrate you in spirit yet sweet that we have so many reasons to forever celebrate the beautiful being that you were and forever will be.“
The private first look will be remembered as a night of great food, music and fellowship in honor of the inspirational Young Dolph. It was beautiful to see that even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. As Mia Jaye stated, it truly was a bittersweet occasion. REVOLT’s thoughts and prayers are forever with Dolph’s loved ones and may he rest in peace.
