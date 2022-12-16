It has now been over a year since the untimely demise of Young Dolph. While there is no true timetable on any grieving process, we just learn to adapt and deal with it as the days go on. Though the family, friends, and loved ones of Dolph are still grieving, music is one thing that can certainly assist with the process. Music is truly a medicine and when utilized properly, it can change lives in the most impactful way possible. Fans have been yearning for some new music from the Memphis legend and thanks to Dolph’s estate, the wait is over. Today (Dec. 16), the late PRE (Paper Route Empire) general’s Paper Route Frank LP has arrived.

New Music Dropping At Midnight: Young Dolph – Paper Route Frank

The album will include features from Dolph’s Paper Route Empire signees Big Moochie Grape, Key Glock, and Snupe Bandz, as well as trap mainstays 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane. Meanwhile, production on the album will be handled by frequent collaborators Bandplay and Drumma Boy, along with CEOO, Dun Deal, and Sosa 808. Along with the announcement, the estate shared a second track from the upcoming project, “Old Ways.” Featuring a jazzy Bandplay instrumental, the song found Dolph in a reflective mood, detailing his success in the rap game and the longstanding consequences of his past life in the streets.

In other news, Young Dolph’s legacy is both celebrated and continued with a nationwide day of service efforts. Per a press release, Nov. 17 — which, notably, is formally recognized as a Day of Service in Tennessee and Georgia — will be commemorated with a variety of philanthropy-focused activations across the country. “Dolph’s community efforts and traditions will continue and much more,” the late artist’s sister, Carlisa Brown, said. “His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing. We hope that those who truly supported him will take Young Dolph Service Day as a day to give back and help those that need the assistance as he did.”

Check out Paper Route Frank now. Long live Dolph!