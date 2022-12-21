As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (Dec. 16), Young Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank dropped. However, the album isn’t the only way the Memphis, Tennessee rapper is being remembered.

Today (Dec. 21), Dolph’s estate, along with his record label, Paper Route Empire, and the Trap Music Museum announced the “DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum Tour” will kick off early next year. The first dates will be for Jan. 13-15 in New York City. Other locations set to experience his impact include Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas. A press release stated that the museum tour “will display original curated art and personal items that reflect Young Dolph’s unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy and historic moments from his legendary career.”

The 36-year-old musician’s life was cut short when he was shot and killed while shopping at a local bakery in his Memphis hometown on Nov. 17, 2021. Ahead of the pop-up tour, Paper Route Empire CEO Daddy-O discussed the significance of the installations. “The goal of the pop-up museum is to showcase the character of a leader and businessman, and to highlight the journey of someone whose early beginnings may mirror that of many young kids and entrepreneurs starting, so that they may draw inspiration to keep pushing on their own endeavors,” he shared.

Allen Parks, the “Get Paid” rapper’s manager and Street Execs co-founder, added, “Dolph has a great base of fans, and he loved going out and engaging with them. We wanted to do something that still provided a way for that engagement beyond just the music.” He continued, “We brought the idea to the Trap Music Museum, and they were excited to help bring a dope experience to life for all who will attend.” Tickets go on sale on Dec. 26, and anyone who makes a purchase is automatically entered for a chance to win $100,000.