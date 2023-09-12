Simone A. left her home state of California for Atlanta, and before she knew it, was photographing ATL luminaries like Travis Porter. Since 2018, the West Coast native has captured it all — from pregnant Cardi B performing unhindered by the baby she was growing to her first encounter with “comedy groupies.”

“Some girl took her teeth out. She knocked them out and gave them to the ‘85 South’ boys,” Simone A. told REVOLT. “I didn’t know there were comedy groupies like there are music groupies. But this tour has shown me there are definitely comedy groupies.”

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the burgeoning photographer explained how Travis Porter’s live show gave some concertgoers their Magic City moment, how DC Young Fly stays connected with his children on the road, and why her favorite shots to capture are of the fans. Read the exclusive below.

Your first experience with touring was with Travis Porter in 2018. How did you connect with them?

I got connected with Travis Porter through my best friend’s dad. I’m originally from California, and I moved to Atlanta and decided I wanted to shoot concerts. I was conversing with him, and he told me, “I’m friends with so and so and such and such,” and they were in charge of Travis. So, he linked me with them, and from then on, they wanted to work with me.

How much of their lifestyle did you see?

I saw a lot because I would be up at the studio often, and they would come and just be hanging out at the studio. They might be recording; they might not be recording. I saw a lot of their lives. I saw Ali and his daughter. At this point, I would do anything for them. There were three of them on stage, and I was shooting on a camera that I had to focus manually. So, it was hard trying to focus on three different dudes manually instead of being able to allow the camera to do the focusing.

How would you describe their shows?

It was a bit surprising that I was listening to Travis Porter in my college years, and then I was shooting with them while folks who are definitely a lot younger than me were still rocking with them how I was rocking with them back in the day. Their shows are always a good time. Everyone’s go-to song at their shows was “Bring It Back.”