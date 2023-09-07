Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” show at SoFi Stadium on her birthday (Sept. 4) was full of surprises.

While performing “1+1,” the Grammy Award-winning singer spotted Tia Mowry in the crowd, which inspired her to incorporate the actress’ childhood girl group Voices’ hit song “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” The Seventeen Again star took to Instagram yesterday (Sept. 6) to express her gratitude. “The first time I met Beyoncé was during her Destiny’s Child days when she was on a production with my brother Tahj Mowry,” Tia began. “And since then, I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years. From the beginning, Beyoncé’s undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity.”

She continued, “I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday! You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show. The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!’ from when Tamera Mowry-Housley and I were in the singing group Voices! I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened! She’s a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit.” Check out the social media post here.