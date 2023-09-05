Monday (Sept. 4) marked Beyoncé‘s 42nd birthday. As such, those who attended her final “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Inglewood, CA’s SoFi Stadium were in for a treat that included an appearance from Kendrick Lamar. Rising from below the stage in a matching yellow outfit, the Compton star assisted his Houston collaborator with a rousing rendition of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Remix).”

Earlier in the evening, the legendary Diana Ross surprised the packed crowd with a performance of the ’70s hit “Love Hangover.” The Supremes alum then led the fans in singing “Happy Birthday,” making the night even more special. “Thank you so much. You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross,” Beyoncé could be heard saying in a fan-recorded video. At the end of the night, dancers and staff brought out flowers and a cake for their boss, who blew out a single candle before thanking everyone involved.

As expected, there were plenty of celebrities in attendance for the big night, including Jeff Bezos, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Meghan Markle, Lizzo, Chris Rock, and several members of the Kardashian family. Blue Ivy Carter continued her reign by breaking out some synchronized dance moves for The Lion King: The Gift standout “MY POWER.”

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Europe back in May and touched down on North American soil in July. As previously reported by REVOLT, concertgoers were asked to wear their shiniest threads for the entirety of the Virgo season. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows,” Beyoncé requested in an Instagram Story. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!”