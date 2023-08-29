Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland is happy to see Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé, growing up to be so independent.

The artist was excited to discuss the 11-year-old in a recent interview with E! News, stating she was proud of Blue Ivy’s work ethic as she assisted her mother on the “Renaissance World Tour.”

“She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action, and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do,” Rowland said.

The youngster joined Bey and her dancers on stage in May to take part in the energetic choreography during “My Power.” Since her first appearance, she has been joining the stage off and on throughout the tour.

Rowland has been in Blue Ivy’s life since before she was born and accidentally revealed the gender of Bey and JAY-Z’s oldest child during an interview in 2011. In July, she called the reveal her worst interview moment ever.

“I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out,” the singer admitted.

Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy as well as twins, Rumi and Sir, with her husband JAY-Z.

Rowland shares her sons, Titan and Noah, with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The songstress is grateful that she and her “really great tribe” of celebrity friends have been able to raise their kids at the same time.

Rowland had the opportunity to see her friend and former bandmate’s show in June during a London stop. Beyoncé gave her a special shoutout during a performance of “Break My Soul.”

The “Renaissance World Tour” is expected to wrap on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, MO.