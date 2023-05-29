Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is one proud mama, and she is letting the world know it.

Earlier today (May 29), the musical icon took to Twitter to pen a loving message to her eldest child, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. A few days ago, the young Grammy Award winner trended on the platform after performing alongside Beyoncé in Paris, France. The show was part of the European leg of the 41-year-old Houston native’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

To her daughter, Beyoncé wrote, “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

However, Beyoncé wasn’t the only family member publicly praising Blue Ivy, who has accomplished so much at a young age. The day after the performance, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a few words about what she witnessed from her talented granddaughter.

“Last night!! Blue Ivy performed in front of a huge audience!! And yes, I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night!” Lawson began. “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers… grown folks. She did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months!”

The grandmother of four revealed Blue Ivy learned and practiced the steps in a little over a week. “She was so smooth with it,” Lawson continued. “Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah). So cool with it! She is the coolest, most confident 11-year-old I know!!!”

In 2011, Beyoncé revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, who turned out to be Blue Ivy. Since birth, she has gradually followed in her parent’s footsteps by singing on hit singles, winning awards, and being featured in campaigns.