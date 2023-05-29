Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is one proud mama, and she is letting the world know it.

Earlier today (May 29), the musical icon took to Twitter to pen a loving message to her eldest child, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. A few days ago, the young Grammy Award winner trended on the platform after performing alongside Beyoncé in Paris, France. The show was part of the European leg of the 41-year-old Houston native’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

To her daughter, Beyoncé wrote, “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

 

However, Beyoncé wasn’t the only family member publicly praising Blue Ivy, who has accomplished so much at a young age. The day after the performance, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a few words about what she witnessed from her talented granddaughter.

“Last night!! Blue Ivy performed in front of a huge audience!! And yes, I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night!” Lawson began. “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers… grown folks. She did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months!”

The grandmother of four revealed Blue Ivy learned and practiced the steps in a little over a week. “She was so smooth with it,” Lawson continued. “Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah). So cool with it! She is the coolest, most confident 11-year-old I know!!!”

 

In 2011, Beyoncé revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, who turned out to be Blue Ivy. Since birth, she has gradually followed in her parent’s footsteps by singing on hit singles, winning awards, and being featured in campaigns.

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl's classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Tina Turner's hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Blue Ivy makes her "Renaissance World Tour" debut dancing alongside Beyoncé

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Kelly Rowland opens up about parenting: "It's okay to ask for help"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Halle Bailey says "blood, sweat, and tears" went into making 'The Little Mermaid'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Lupita Nyong'o addresses Janelle Monáe dating rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor dives into her creative director bag ahead of Summer Walker's Atlanta show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023
