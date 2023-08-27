DC Young Fly will forever have his longtime partner, Ms. Jacky Oh, by his side. On Sunday (Aug. 27), he revealed that an intricately detailed portrait of the former media personality was tattooed on the right side of his back. Nearly three months have gone by since the beloved mother of three suddenly passed away at the age of 33.

In the caption, the comedian somberly opened up about life without Jacky. He began, “We in this together and forever! My angel, my baby, my wife, [and] the queen of my children.” The couple shared daughters Nova and Nala and a son named Prince’Nehemiah. DC Young Fly continued by leaning into his faith, something he has long been well-known for but, since the tragedy, has been highlighted more than ever. “I wish there was a reset button. It may be a lot of things we don’t want to do, but we are forced to do; we must continue on with the mission. But GOD has granted us all strength. We must continue to give praise to THE MOST HIGH through the midst of pain.”

Tattoo artist Charles Whitfield expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the House Party actor. “Thank [you] for letting me do that portrait for [you], bro. That meant a lot, fam. I hate the circumstances, but I’m honored [you] trusted me,” he wrote. DC Young Fly’s friend and comedy peer Michael Blackson also shared a heartfelt message that read, “She’s with you every move you make, homie. Trust me, she’s next to you right now. Love [you], homie.” Blackson was among the friends and family members who attended Jacky’s Atlanta homegoing service on June 10.

The budding entrepreneur died on May 31 after a trip to Miami, where she was set to undergo a “mommy makeover.” A since-deleted photo showed her all smiles and dressed in a medical paper gown with Dr. Zachary Okhah of PH-1 Miami. In the wake of her death, the physician caught flak from fans who assumed her procedure or post-op recovery may have led to her demise. Okhah shut down those notions, stating that patient care and safety are his number one priorities and that all prospective clients undergo a screening to ensure they are in optimal health. To date, an official cause of death has not been revealed.