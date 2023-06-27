DC Young Fly is pushing through the pain after suffering from an indescribable loss earlier this month. Following the unexpected death of his longtime partner, Ms. Jacky Oh, the entertainer is using his gift of comedy to stay focused.

Today (June 27), DC took to Instagram to update his supporters on life since losing the mother of his three children. “They rather see me fall than smile, but [just know when I’m] ever on my knees, [I’m praying] to regain strength to stand on my feet. It felt good to [be] on that stage [because] laughter is good for the soul. Tampa and Jacksonville, y’all will forever have a soft spot in my heart. This weekend was so much love felt, and to my bruddas, [I appreciate y’all] more than ever. We [ain’t] back, we [just] continuing the mission GOD has planned for us,” he wrote on a post with several photos attached. See the pictures here.

Last week, the “Wild ‘N Out” television star shared that his Netflix comedy special, “85 South: Ghetto Legends,” was doing extremely well on the streaming platform — even reaching the No. 1 spot for top 10 shows in the United States. “Give GOD all the glory! To go No. 1 [with your bruddas], we get to share this together is the best feelin’! Thanks to all the 85 percenters,” DC wrote on screenshots of the program leading ahead of popular series like “Black Mirror” and “Suits.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, news broke on June 1 of Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing. The 33-year-old recently uploaded footage on social media letting her followers know she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.” The entrepreneur and DC met in 2015 when she worked a model on MTV’s sketch comedy series “Wild ‘N Out.” She leaves behind two daughters, Nova and Nala, and a young son named Prince.