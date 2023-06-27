DC Young Fly is pushing through the pain after suffering from an indescribable loss earlier this month. Following the unexpected death of his longtime partner, Ms. Jacky Oh, the entertainer is using his gift of comedy to stay focused.
Today (June 27), DC took to Instagram to update his supporters on life since losing the mother of his three children. “They rather see me fall than smile, but [just know when I’m] ever on my knees, [I’m praying] to regain strength to stand on my feet. It felt good to [be] on that stage [because] laughter is good for the soul. Tampa and Jacksonville, y’all will forever have a soft spot in my heart. This weekend was so much love felt, and to my bruddas, [I appreciate y’all] more than ever. We [ain’t] back, we [just] continuing the mission GOD has planned for us,” he wrote on a post with several photos attached. See the pictures here.
Last week, the “Wild ‘N Out” television star shared that his Netflix comedy special, “85 South: Ghetto Legends,” was doing extremely well on the streaming platform — even reaching the No. 1 spot for top 10 shows in the United States. “Give GOD all the glory! To go No. 1 [with your bruddas], we get to share this together is the best feelin’! Thanks to all the 85 percenters,” DC wrote on screenshots of the program leading ahead of popular series like “Black Mirror” and “Suits.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, news broke on June 1 of Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing. The 33-year-old recently uploaded footage on social media letting her followers know she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.” The entrepreneur and DC met in 2015 when she worked a model on MTV’s sketch comedy series “Wild ‘N Out.” She leaves behind two daughters, Nova and Nala, and a young son named Prince.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!