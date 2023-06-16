Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 1, the world learned about the unfortunate passing of Ms. Jacky Oh. Before the mother of three’s death, she uploaded footage of herself in Miami for a “mommy makeover” cosmetic surgery. After her death, the photos were wiped clean from the doctor’s office associated with her procedure.

Today (June 16), Dr. Zach Okhah has spoken out for the first time since Jacky Oh’s tragedy. “To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards. I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery. Most importantly, my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery. Our mission is to help our patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible,” he said in an Instagram post. See his message here.

The cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery specialist made no mention of Jacky Oh’s death and turned off the option for users to comment on his posts. He shared the message to his Instagram Story and in a second upload moments later, the doctor showed off a “vaser lipo 360 [and] tummy tuck].” He chose Dr. Dre and Eminem’s throwback “Forgot About Dre” to accompany the footage.

The 33-year-old leaves behind three children with longtime partner DC Young Fly: Daughters Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and 10-month-old son Prince. “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh,” DC said at her Atlanta funeral service on Saturday (June 10).

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Family of Jayland Walker files lawsuit against city of Akron and police officers

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Ari Lennox opens up about her interest in starring in a live-action remake of 'The Princess and the Frog' and other Disney classics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Justice Department accuses the Minneapolis Police Department of unlawfully discriminating against Black people

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Gabrielle Union shows viewers how she celebrated a major milestone with "My Journey to 50" docuseries

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Jamie Foxx’s co-stars wish him well at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Miami premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reveals that his wife once checked Tupac Shakur over vulgar language

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Keke Palmer says in the face of public scrutiny, she just "kept going" no matter what

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.15.2023

DC Young Fly opens up to fans about his life and overcoming adversities through music

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Family of Jayland Walker files lawsuit against city of Akron and police officers

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Ari Lennox opens up about her interest in starring in a live-action remake of 'The Princess and the Frog' and other Disney classics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Justice Department accuses the Minneapolis Police Department of unlawfully discriminating against Black people

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Gabrielle Union shows viewers how she celebrated a major milestone with "My Journey to 50" docuseries

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Jamie Foxx’s co-stars wish him well at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Miami premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reveals that his wife once checked Tupac Shakur over vulgar language

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Keke Palmer says in the face of public scrutiny, she just "kept going" no matter what

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.15.2023

DC Young Fly opens up to fans about his life and overcoming adversities through music

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More