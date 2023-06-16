As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 1, the world learned about the unfortunate passing of Ms. Jacky Oh. Before the mother of three’s death, she uploaded footage of herself in Miami for a “mommy makeover” cosmetic surgery. After her death, the photos were wiped clean from the doctor’s office associated with her procedure.
Today (June 16), Dr. Zach Okhah has spoken out for the first time since Jacky Oh’s tragedy. “To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards. I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery. Most importantly, my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery. Our mission is to help our patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible,” he said in an Instagram post. See his message here.
The cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery specialist made no mention of Jacky Oh’s death and turned off the option for users to comment on his posts. He shared the message to his Instagram Story and in a second upload moments later, the doctor showed off a “vaser lipo 360 [and] tummy tuck].” He chose Dr. Dre and Eminem’s throwback “Forgot About Dre” to accompany the footage.
The 33-year-old leaves behind three children with longtime partner DC Young Fly: Daughters Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and 10-month-old son Prince. “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh,” DC said at her Atlanta funeral service on Saturday (June 10).
