Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Dr. Zachary Okhah is continuing to defend his name and practice. As previously reported by REVOLT, at the beginning of the month, the world learned that Ms. Jacky Oh passed away. Just before her death, the mother of three documented that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

On June 16, the cosmetic surgeon broke his silence, and although he never mentioned Ms. Jacky Oh in particular, he asserted his business was legit and safe for consumers. “To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards,” he said, in part, on social media.

Yesterday (June 28), he posted another message to Instagram. “Hey, everyone, it’s Dr. Zach. Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances,” he began. The medical professional revealed he wanted to “clarify certain facts that have not been reported, and are public knowledge.” “Please understand that due to patient privacy laws and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics now or in the future of any of my cases,” the doctor continued. See his in-depth video message here.

Ms. Jacky Oh leaves behind three young children (daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince) who she shared with comedian DC Young Fly. The couple met in 2015 while she was working as a model on the hit MTV sketch comedy series “Wild ‘N Out,” and he joined as a cast member. During her funeral, DC said, “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

OceanGate still advertising trips to the Titanic despite deadly submarine expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Idris Elba reveals previous interest in a possible James Bond role before it became about race

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith is inviting fans into her world with the release of her memoir "Worthy"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Nikki Mudarris says she outgrew "Love & Hip Hop" and no longer goes by "Miss Nikki Baby"

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.29.2023

Tyler Perry is kicking off his Amazon Studios deal with the upcoming film 'Black, White & Blue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

US medical professionals to examine presumed human remains found at the Titanic-bound submarine wreckage site

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx "finally picked up the phone" at 'They Cloned Tyrone' Hollywood premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Titanic submarine wreckage arrives in Canada 10 days after fatal deep-sea expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Protests erupt in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj's offer to pay for son's college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Pretty Vee owes her incredible success to discipline and never losing faith in God

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood files a lawsuit against the city of Chicago after the arrest of her and her 14-year-old son

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023
View More

