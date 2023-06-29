Dr. Zachary Okhah is continuing to defend his name and practice. As previously reported by REVOLT, at the beginning of the month, the world learned that Ms. Jacky Oh passed away. Just before her death, the mother of three documented that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

On June 16, the cosmetic surgeon broke his silence, and although he never mentioned Ms. Jacky Oh in particular, he asserted his business was legit and safe for consumers. “To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards,” he said, in part, on social media.

Yesterday (June 28), he posted another message to Instagram. “Hey, everyone, it’s Dr. Zach. Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances,” he began. The medical professional revealed he wanted to “clarify certain facts that have not been reported, and are public knowledge.” “Please understand that due to patient privacy laws and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics now or in the future of any of my cases,” the doctor continued. See his in-depth video message here.

Ms. Jacky Oh leaves behind three young children (daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince) who she shared with comedian DC Young Fly. The couple met in 2015 while she was working as a model on the hit MTV sketch comedy series “Wild ‘N Out,” and he joined as a cast member. During her funeral, DC said, “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh.”