Atlanta is a place where, despite the toils of racism and inequity that persist throughout America and beyond, Black people continue to survive and thrive.
Home to some of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement and more, the Georgia city birthed and developed key figures in history, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King, John Lewis, Hank Aaron, Stacey Abrams — the list goes on.
REVOLT has held many events in Atlanta, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the city shifted the trajectory of the company, led by Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs, when its first-ever studio business and headquarters, REVOLT Studios, was launched in The Peach State.
Now, just a little over a year later, the inaugural REVOLT WORLD event will commence in the place buzzing with culture, entertainment, and the next generation of movers and shakers. Not only within hip hop, but politics, business, fashion… You name it!
“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence. From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that REVOLT stands for,” said CEO Detavio Samuels in a previous announcement of the celebration. “Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”
Here are seven reasons Atlanta was a no-brainer location for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD.
1. Its rich Black history
The aforementioned legendary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta on Auburn Avenue and if that isn’t enough to prove the rich history of Black people in the city, there’s tons more.
According to the Atlanta History Center, the area has been dubbed the cradle of the modern Civil Rights Movement thanks to the strong infrastructure developed due to organizations and businesses of “Sweet Auburn” Avenue (Yes, the same area where Dr. King was born). Additionally, it’s been home to some of the culture’s most prominent Black colleges and universities, including Morris Brown College, Clark Atlanta University, as well as Spelman and Morehouse Colleges.
Thanks to this, in the 1950s and 1960s, a new, positive leaf was turned through the strengthening of the Black community, and that energy is still felt today.
2. A place where Black entrepreneurs thrive
In February, Black Enterprise reported that Atlanta was listed as the No. 1 city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Per a report by LendingTree, it holds the largest percentage of companies led by people who look like us at 7.4 percent.
As one of the few Black-owned television networks and media companies, REVOLT bringing this event to this particular area is truly a match made in heaven. Chairman Combs has always focused on ownership, and now, aspiring business owners as well as those with successful companies in place will have the opportunity to rub shoulders and connect during this year’s event.
3. Atlanta’s significant role in hip hop
Coming on the heels of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the first-ever REVOLT WORLD being in the epicenter of what many believe is the new hub for some of the freshest, hottest acts in the game is perfect. There’s no telling who is bound to pop up in the city where Black culture truly thrives unapologetically.
What’s more, the theme for the event is “We Are Hip Hop,” and this location will prove just that with scheduled performances from today’s biggest artists and those who paved the way for the billion-dollar industry the world has come to know and love.
The lineup includes everyone from Juvenile to Moneybagg Yo, Don Toliver, Tee Grizzley, Saucy Santana, and more, so it’s bound to be a celebration of hip hop to remember.
4. No other food scene compares
Whether you’re vegan, a seafood connoisseur or you keep it soulful with cuisine that resembles your grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Atlanta has a restaurant for you!
The city is home to critically acclaimed eateries like Pinky Cole’s Slutty Vegan, Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang, and even some newcomers like Lil Baby’s Seafood Menu, which launched this summer.
Remaining committed to Black-owned businesses, you never know what cuisine from your favorite Atlanta-based restaurants will be on site during this year’s REVOLT WORLD.
5. ATL is easy to access
Home to the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International makes Atlanta one of the most accessible metro areas in the country. With daily nonstop flights to and from every major city across the globe, if you don’t currently reside where REVOLT WORLD will take place, getting there won’t be a problem.
Furthermore, the same rings true for those who may be driving into the area. One quick detour on the interstate or highway can get you back into cities like Nashville, Montgomery, Augusta, and more within hours.
6. The nightlife is booming
While REVOLT WORLD will be a party of networking, good music, conversation and more all wrapped into one, once the events conclude throughout the weekend, Atlanta’s night scene has something to offer for everyone.
Affectionately dubbed The Hookah Capital of the culture, the city has tons of lounges to choose from, a lot of them Black-owned, as well as clubs, late-night bowling… and let’s not forget the after-hour spots!
7. A big city with a small-town heart
Despite having a population of roughly 497,000 people, Atlanta’s Southern charm hits the spot through its hospitality.
Folks may be hustling and bustling across all sectors, including business, tech, entertainment, and more, but it doesn’t stop them from showcasing and sharing the love. There is a connectedness in the city like none other, and it rings true through community, as there is literally a pocket for everyone. Come find yours at REVOLT WORLD, Sept. 22-24.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nas unveils artwork and release date for 'Magic 3'
Trending
Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Halftime Report | Set Free Richardson is merging hip hop, art, hoops & more to amplify creativity
In this “Halftime Report” exclusive, Set Free Richardson talks about working side by side with ASAP Ferg; merging hip hop, art, and hoops at his creative dojo, The Compound; and much more. Tune in for some gems.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down
“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video
Shoutout to T-Pain!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!