Atlanta is a place where, despite the toils of racism and inequity that persist throughout America and beyond, Black people continue to survive and thrive.

Home to some of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement and more, the Georgia city birthed and developed key figures in history, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King, John Lewis, Hank Aaron, Stacey Abrams — the list goes on.

REVOLT has held many events in Atlanta, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the city shifted the trajectory of the company, led by Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs, when its first-ever studio business and headquarters, REVOLT Studios, was launched in The Peach State.

Now, just a little over a year later, the inaugural REVOLT WORLD event will commence in the place buzzing with culture, entertainment, and the next generation of movers and shakers. Not only within hip hop, but politics, business, fashion… You name it!

“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence. From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that REVOLT stands for,” said CEO Detavio Samuels in a previous announcement of the celebration. “Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

Here are seven reasons Atlanta was a no-brainer location for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD.



1. Its rich Black history

The aforementioned legendary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta on Auburn Avenue and if that isn’t enough to prove the rich history of Black people in the city, there’s tons more.

According to the Atlanta History Center, the area has been dubbed the cradle of the modern Civil Rights Movement thanks to the strong infrastructure developed due to organizations and businesses of “Sweet Auburn” Avenue (Yes, the same area where Dr. King was born). Additionally, it’s been home to some of the culture’s most prominent Black colleges and universities, including Morris Brown College, Clark Atlanta University, as well as Spelman and Morehouse Colleges.

Thanks to this, in the 1950s and 1960s, a new, positive leaf was turned through the strengthening of the Black community, and that energy is still felt today.

2. A place where Black entrepreneurs thrive

In February, Black Enterprise reported that Atlanta was listed as the No. 1 city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Per a report by LendingTree, it holds the largest percentage of companies led by people who look like us at 7.4 percent.

As one of the few Black-owned television networks and media companies, REVOLT bringing this event to this particular area is truly a match made in heaven. Chairman Combs has always focused on ownership, and now, aspiring business owners as well as those with successful companies in place will have the opportunity to rub shoulders and connect during this year’s event.

3. Atlanta’s significant role in hip hop

Coming on the heels of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the first-ever REVOLT WORLD being in the epicenter of what many believe is the new hub for some of the freshest, hottest acts in the game is perfect. There’s no telling who is bound to pop up in the city where Black culture truly thrives unapologetically.

What’s more, the theme for the event is “We Are Hip Hop,” and this location will prove just that with scheduled performances from today’s biggest artists and those who paved the way for the billion-dollar industry the world has come to know and love.

The lineup includes everyone from Juvenile to Moneybagg Yo, Don Toliver, Tee Grizzley, Saucy Santana, and more, so it’s bound to be a celebration of hip hop to remember.



4. No other food scene compares

Whether you’re vegan, a seafood connoisseur or you keep it soulful with cuisine that resembles your grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Atlanta has a restaurant for you!

The city is home to critically acclaimed eateries like Pinky Cole’s Slutty Vegan, Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang, and even some newcomers like Lil Baby’s Seafood Menu, which launched this summer.

Remaining committed to Black-owned businesses, you never know what cuisine from your favorite Atlanta-based restaurants will be on site during this year’s REVOLT WORLD.

5. ATL is easy to access

Home to the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International makes Atlanta one of the most accessible metro areas in the country. With daily nonstop flights to and from every major city across the globe, if you don’t currently reside where REVOLT WORLD will take place, getting there won’t be a problem.

Furthermore, the same rings true for those who may be driving into the area. One quick detour on the interstate or highway can get you back into cities like Nashville, Montgomery, Augusta, and more within hours.

6. The nightlife is booming

While REVOLT WORLD will be a party of networking, good music, conversation and more all wrapped into one, once the events conclude throughout the weekend, Atlanta’s night scene has something to offer for everyone.

Affectionately dubbed The Hookah Capital of the culture, the city has tons of lounges to choose from, a lot of them Black-owned, as well as clubs, late-night bowling… and let’s not forget the after-hour spots!



7. A big city with a small-town heart

Despite having a population of roughly 497,000 people, Atlanta’s Southern charm hits the spot through its hospitality.

Folks may be hustling and bustling across all sectors, including business, tech, entertainment, and more, but it doesn’t stop them from showcasing and sharing the love. There is a connectedness in the city like none other, and it rings true through community, as there is literally a pocket for everyone. Come find yours at REVOLT WORLD, Sept. 22-24.