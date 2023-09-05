Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the prestigious Global Icon Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The “Act Bad” hitmaker is also set to return to the iconic MTV stage — this will mark his first performance at the VMAs since 2015.

According to a press release, the Global Icon Award, which was originally from MTV’s Europe Music Awards, “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” From Diddy’s unmatched continuous success up until today and huge influence in the music industry, there is no doubt that he is deserving of this amazing honor. His more than three-decades-long career has included two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.