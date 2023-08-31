Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a return to R&B with his recently announced new body of work, The Love Album: Off the Grid, which will drop on Friday, Sept. 15.
The star-studded album will include vocals from The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Wav, Kalan.FrFr, Nija, and Combs himself, who also serves as the executive producer.
According to a press release, the “ACT BAD” hitmaker’s sixth studio album represents a journey of retreating from the craziness of the world with a partner by shutting out all the distractions to just love on one another. It will be released under his label, Love Records, which caters exclusively to R&B music. Combs introduced his first artist from the label, Jozzy, last year at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
“Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Combs said in the release. ”This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers, and producers shaping the future of R&B.”
Check out the tracklist of The Love Album: Off the Grid below:
- “Brought My Love” – Diddy ft. The Dream and Herb Alpert
- “What’s Love” – Diddy, Nova Wav
- “Deliver Me” – Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna
- “Stay A While” – Diddy, Nija
- “Homecoming” – Diddy, Jozzy
- “Pick Up” – Diddy, Jacquees ft. Fabolous
- “Tough Love” – Diddy ft. Swae Lee
- “Stay Long” – Diddy ft. Summer Walker
- “Belongs to You” – Diddy, Jozzy
- “Another One Of Me” – Diddy ft. The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage
- INTERMISSION
- “Moments” – Diddy ft. Justin Bieber
- “Need Somebody” – Diddy ft. Jasmine Sullivan
- Mind Ya Business – Diddy ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani
- “Nasty Interlude” – Jozzy
- “Reachin” – Diddy ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Coco Jones
- “Stay part 1” – Diddy, Kalan.FrFr and K-Ci
- “I Like” – Diddy ft. Mary J Blige
- “Closer to God” – Diddy ft. Teyana Taylor
- “BooHoo” – Diddy ft. Jeremih
- “Interlude” – Burna Boy Interlude
- “Kim Porter” – Diddy and Babyface ft. John Legend
- “Space” – Diddy ft. H.E.R.
