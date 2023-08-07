S2 E9| Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes
01:03:56
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels
By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

